Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

RIP Barrack O’Grin!! Today Is Dagrin’s 31st Posthumous Birthday (Which Among His Songs Do You Like)



Posted by OG DEJI on October 25, 2018 under Entertainment 0

Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun, also known as Dagrin, was an award-winning Nigerian rapper from Ogun, Nigeria. A film of his life entitled Ghetto Dreamz was released in April 2011.

The legend was born on the 25th of October 1987 and died on the 22nd of April 2010.

It was a very sorrowful day when the news was broken that Nigeria lost a living legend Dagrin.

His album C.E.O (Chief Executive Omoita) was said to have be one of the best album released in Nigeria which include most of his hit singles such as Ghetto Dreams, Pon Pon Pon, Hola Hola, Gboro and so on.

Barrack o’grin died at the age of 22-year-old but he’s music never dies. Was very sad to loose a talented person at a very young age.

Today, the legend clocks 31 and from all of us at Naijaloaded, we wish Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun knowns as Dagrin a Happy Posthumous Birthday, may he continue to rest in perfect Peace ????????

Drop your wishes for the Legend.

Tell us ????????

Which Among His Songs You Can’t Stop Listening To?

Drop your comments

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT


Share this post with your Friends on

 



Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 24/10/2018 21:37:00 [Music] King Romeo – Man Enough

[Music] King Romeo – Man Enough

Posted by Makinde Azeez on October 25, 2018 under Music 0 King Romeo, a young versatile rapper is back with a fresh hip hop tune titled

0 Top News 24/10/2018 21:37:00 [Music] Kolaboy Ft. Harrysong – They Didn’t Caught Me (Remix)

[Music] Kolaboy Ft. Harrysong – They Didn’t Caught Me (Remix)

Posted by OG DEJI on October 25, 2018 under Music 0 Kolaboy, coming off the massive buzz generated by the release of his satirical hit song,

0 Top News 24/10/2018 21:44:00 [Music] Juni – Tonight

[Music] Juni – Tonight

Posted by OG DEJI on October 25, 2018 under Music 0 19 October 2018 (Lagos, NG) – Today, singer and songwriter Juni returns with a new

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/10/2018 15:42:00 Presidency reacts to Nnamdi Kanu’s threat to return to Nigeria with hell

Presidency reacts to Nnamdi Kanu’s threat to return to Nigeria with hell

The presidency has described Nnamdi Kanu’s threat to return to Nigeria with hell as mere threat and urged Nigerians not to worry.In a statement by

0 News 23/10/2018 14:26:00 Buhari strong to defend Nigeria against threat, Presidency tells IPOB, others

Buhari strong to defend Nigeria against threat, Presidency tells IPOB, others

By Johnbosco AgbakwuruABUJA – THE Presidency Tuesday said that President Muhammadu Buhari was strong and capable to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria against any

0 News 18/10/2018 07:18:00 Governors: We Have No Problem With New Minimum Wage, But We're Still Struggling With N18,000

Governors: We Have No Problem With New Minimum Wage, But We're Still Struggling With N18,000

The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) has said it is not against the upward review of the minimum wage, but it is just worried about finding

0 News 19/10/2018 00:11:00 Fashola gives update on electricity situation, makes key promise to Nigerians

Fashola gives update on electricity situation, makes key promise to Nigerians

- Babatunde Fashola says before the end of 2018, an additional 945 megawatts of electricity would be added to the national grid- He said the

0 News 24/10/2018 06:11:00 Pro-Oshiomhole protesters accuse some APC governors of leading revolt against party chairman

Pro-Oshiomhole protesters accuse some APC governors of leading revolt against party chairman

- These are troubled times for the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, as he seems to have gotten into the bad books of some party

0 News 22/10/2018 11:55:00 Uwazurike urges Igbos to shun Nnamdi Kanu’s no election broadcast

Uwazurike urges Igbos to shun Nnamdi Kanu’s no election broadcast

The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has urged Igbos to disregard the call for boycott of election by Nnamdi Kanu

Most Watched Movies

cron