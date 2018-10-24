Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

[Music] DJ Crowd Kontroller X Dapo Tuburna – Must Blow



Posted by OG DEJI on October 25, 2018 under Music 0

With Bam Bam featuring Niniola still topping the charts, Nigeria’s fastest rising Disc Jockey and Beat 99.9 FM resident DJ Crowd Kontroller continues his upward trend as he teams up with Tinny Entertainment’s finest – Dapo Tuburna for his brand new single aptly titled “Must Blow“.

Must Blow“, a movement pioneered by the precociously talented DJ, sees both him and Dapo Tuburna combine so well on the tune, forming a dope chemistry to further give a viable meaning to the “Must Blow” initiative.

Produced by Que Beat, “Must Blow” is that tune that’s definitely set to blow and top all playlists in weeks to come. Keep up with Crowd Kontroller – @crowdkontroller on all social media platforms.

Listen & Download “DJ Crowd Kontroller X Dapo Tuburna – Must Blow” below:-

DOWNLOAD MP3

What do you think about this song?

We want to hear from you all.

Drop your comments

.

.TRENDING SONGS THIS WEEK

.» YBNL Mafia Ft. Picazo, Yomi Blaze, Davolee, Limerick – Juju, Guns & Roses

» Davolee – Way

» Picazo – Macaroni

» Wizkid – Fever

» Phyno Ft. Tekno – Iwa

???? Want Latest Nigerian Songs? Click HERE

???? Download Fuji Music HERE

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT


Share this post with your Friends on

 



Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 24/10/2018 21:37:00 [Music] King Romeo – Man Enough

[Music] King Romeo – Man Enough

Posted by Makinde Azeez on October 25, 2018 under Music 0 King Romeo, a young versatile rapper is back with a fresh hip hop tune titled

0 Top News 24/10/2018 21:37:00 [Music] Kolaboy Ft. Harrysong – They Didn’t Caught Me (Remix)

[Music] Kolaboy Ft. Harrysong – They Didn’t Caught Me (Remix)

Posted by OG DEJI on October 25, 2018 under Music 0 Kolaboy, coming off the massive buzz generated by the release of his satirical hit song,

0 Top News 24/10/2018 21:44:00 [Music] Juni – Tonight

[Music] Juni – Tonight

Posted by OG DEJI on October 25, 2018 under Music 0 19 October 2018 (Lagos, NG) – Today, singer and songwriter Juni returns with a new

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/10/2018 08:50:00 TCN Accuses DSS Of Conspiring With Private Telecoms Firm To Take Over Facility

TCN Accuses DSS Of Conspiring With Private Telecoms Firm To Take Over Facility

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is facing a likely take-over of its fibre optic infrastructure by a private telecommunication firm, Phase 3. The take-over is

0 News 23/10/2018 11:09:00 Davido gifts daughter Imade bundle of $100 bills as he returns from Ghana

Davido gifts daughter Imade bundle of $100 bills as he returns from Ghana

Davido's daughter Imade Adeleke may still be a kid but in all truth, she is indeed living her best life. Recently, her celebrity father returned

0 News 22/10/2018 01:43:00 First El Clasico since 2007 without Messi, Ronaldo

First El Clasico since 2007 without Messi, Ronaldo

SELDOM, if ever, in football history have two individuals come to so strongly represent a rivalry between two clubs. For the past decade, the Clasico between

0 News 24/10/2018 13:35:00 'DIRTY PRIMARIES': How APC Candidates 'Paid Up To N50m' For Last-Minute Tickets

'DIRTY PRIMARIES': How APC Candidates 'Paid Up To N50m' For Last-Minute Tickets

More facts have emerged on how the names of governorship and National Assembly candidates seeking to contest on the platform of the All Progressives Congress

0 News 22/10/2018 06:56:00 Soldiers kill Ghana’s wife in Benue

Soldiers kill Ghana’s wife in Benue

- Troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have killed wife of Terwase Akwaza, popularly known as ‘Ghana’ - The troops attacked the criminals without

0 News 24/10/2018 15:23:00 Expert seeks basic CPR skills for Nigerians

Expert seeks basic CPR skills for Nigerians

By Gabriel OlawaleA Professor of  Neurology and Neurotherapy, Prof. Patrick Griffith has decried the low level awareness about the causes of cardiac arrest and basic Cardio

Most Watched Movies

cron