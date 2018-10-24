[Video] Brain Boy – Shoda

Posted by OG DEJI on October 25, 2018 under Video 0

Odunsi Qudus Opeyemi popularly known as Brain Boy is an afrop pop singer who hails from the native of Ogun state Nigeria.

“Shoda” is his first official single and was produced by bold face the video was shot in Lagos and was directed by DR Nell. Enjoy!!!

[embedded content]

