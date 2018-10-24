[Music] Wille – Fever (Refix)

Posted by OG DEJI on October 25, 2018 under Music 0

After the successful release of Afrikan Bobo, Willie decided to add spices to the acclaimed Stew ‘Fever‘ by Wizkid.

The young versatile act has being showing what he’s capable of as he gradually stepping into Stardom.

Listen & Download “Wille – Fever (Refix)” below:-

DOWNLOAD MP3

What do you think about this song?

We want to hear from you all.

Drop your comments

.

. TRENDING SONGS THIS WEEK



. » YBNL Mafia Ft. Picazo, Yomi Blaze, Davolee, Limerick – Juju, Guns & Roses



» Davolee – Way



» Picazo – Macaroni



» Wizkid – Fever



» Phyno Ft. Tekno – Iwa



???? Want Latest Nigerian Songs? Click HERE

???? Download Fuji Music HERE

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT



Share this post with your Friends on