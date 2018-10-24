[Music] Folarin Ft. Khoded JHI – Criminal

Posted by Makinde Azeez on October 25, 2018 under Music 0

After so much anticipation, Folarin popularly known as Mulla has finally released the song of the year titled “Criminal“.

He featured his label mate Khoded JHI on this amazing jam. Folarin is currently signed to 0292 Music Squard.

Listen & Download “Folarin Ft. Khoded Jhi – Criminal” below:-

DOWNLOAD MP3

What do you think about this song?

We want to hear from you all.

Drop your comments

.

. TRENDING SONGS THIS WEEK



. » YBNL Mafia Ft. Picazo, Yomi Blaze, Davolee, Limerick – Juju, Guns & Roses



» Davolee – Way



» Picazo – Macaroni



» Wizkid – Fever



» Phyno Ft. Tekno – Iwa



???? Want Latest Nigerian Songs? Click HERE

???? Download Fuji Music HERE

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT



Share this post with your Friends on