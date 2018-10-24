Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

[Music] Juni – Tonight



Posted by OG DEJI on October 25, 2018

19 October 2018 (Lagos, NG) – Today, singer and songwriter Juni returns with a new single ‘Tonight’. The track arrives as a follow up to his debut single ‘Like That’ which enjoyed a great amount of plays both on radio and Tv.

Produced by super producer Vstix and engineering work done by the multi-talented Vtek, Tonight is a mid-tempo pop song with a catchy hook and well rendered verses.

Listen & Download “Juni – Tonight” below:-

