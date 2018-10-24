[Music] Kolaboy Ft. Harrysong – They Didn’t Caught Me (Remix)

Posted by OG DEJI on October 25, 2018 under Music 0
Kolaboy, coming off the massive buzz generated by the release of his satirical hit song, They Didn’t Caught Me (Motigbana cover); which attracted the interest of blogger, Tunde Ednut who publicized the music on his platform where top-rated musical act, Harrysong fell in love with the jam.
Harrysong who is also set to release his new single, Report Card; has jumped on the remix of They Didn’t Caught Me and the record is everything you wish to groove to.
Listen & Download “Kolaboy Ft. Harrysong – They Didn’t Caught Me (Remix)” below:-
.
