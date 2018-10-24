[Music] King Romeo – Man Enough

Posted by Makinde Azeez on October 25, 2018 under Music 0

King Romeo, a young versatile rapper is back with a fresh hip hop tune titled “Man Enough”.

You are definitely gong to catch the vibe on this new wave.

???? Follow King Romeo on @drealkingromeo | @drealkingromeo

Listen & Download “King Romeo – Man Enough” below:-

DOWNLOAD MP3

What do you think about this song?

We want to hear from you all.

Drop your comments

.

. TRENDING SONGS THIS WEEK



. » YBNL Mafia Ft. Picazo, Yomi Blaze, Davolee, Limerick – Juju, Guns & Roses



» Davolee – Way



» Picazo – Macaroni



» Wizkid – Fever



» Phyno Ft. Tekno – Iwa



???? Want Latest Nigerian Songs? Click HERE

???? Download Fuji Music HERE

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT



Share this post with your Friends on