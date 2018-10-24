Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

'Digital technology needed to drive ease of doing business'



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Phase3, a fibre optic infrastructure and telecommunications service provider, Mr. Stanley Jegede, has stressed that deployment of digitalized technology to drive ease of doing business framework will help Nigeria become more globally competitive.

Jegede stated this at an Ease of Doing Business Conference recently held in Lagos, adding that his company is focused on optimizing its infrastructure to bridge digital divide as part of facilitating ease of doing business in the country.

He said: “Our current focus to optimize infrastructure and service deployment drive stems from our principal objective of bridging a challenging digital divide and fostering scalable solutions through digital technologies that will see more people and businesses enjoy global standard connectivity solutions.”

According to him, Phase3 Telecom is constantly fine tuning its deployment to make sure that the nation thrives, and becomes globally renowned as an environment that enables sustainable business growth is not the sole responsibility of the government, urging that this requires the support of private sector players especially in the ICT space.

He said this has become particularly imperative as technology driven business environments are both catalysts for economic growth and social development in Nigeria and enables businesses carry out operations at reduced costs.

Jegede said the company’s support for initiatives that advocate an enabling business environment or a thriving telecommunications landscape through digitized connectivity solutions is a key mission he believes is pivotal to economic growth, and demands the commitment of all industry players.

He added that as government continues to formulate policies that would permanently position Nigeria as a digitalized economy, he said, Phase3 operations is poised for digital processes that support easy-to-use interface, and geographical networks than can optimize its service solutions.

