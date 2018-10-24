Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

RIP Barrack O’Grin!! Today Is Dagrin’s 31st Posthumous Birthday (Which Among His Songs Do You Like)



Posted by OG DEJI on October 25, 2018 under Entertainment 0

Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun, also known as Dagrin, was an award-winning Nigerian rapper from Ogun, Nigeria. A film of his life entitled Ghetto Dreamz was released in April 2011.

The legend was born on the 25th of October 1987 and died on the 22nd of April 2010.

It was a very sorrowful day when the news was broken that Nigeria lost a living legend Dagrin.

His album C.E.O (Chief Executive Omoita) was said to have be one of the best album released in Nigeria which include most of his hit singles such as Ghetto Dreams, Pon Pon Pon, Hola Hola, Gboro and so on.

Barrack o’grin died at the age of 22-year-old but he’s music never dies. Was very sad to loose a talented person at a very young age.

Today, the legend clocks 31 and from all of us at Naijaloaded, we wish Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun knowns as Dagrin a Happy Posthumous Birthday, may he continue to rest in perfect Peace ????????

Drop your wishes for the Legend.

Tell us ????????

Which Among His Songs You Can’t Stop Listening To?

Drop your comments

