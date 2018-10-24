Posted by OG DEJI on October 25, 2018 under Entertainment 0
Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun, also known as Dagrin, was an award-winning Nigerian rapper from Ogun, Nigeria. A film of his life entitled Ghetto Dreamz was released in April 2011.
The legend was born on the 25th of October 1987 and died on the 22nd of April 2010.
It was a very sorrowful day when the news was broken that Nigeria lost a living legend Dagrin.
His album C.E.O (Chief Executive Omoita) was said to have be one of the best album released in Nigeria which include most of his hit singles such as Ghetto Dreams, Pon Pon Pon, Hola Hola, Gboro and so on.
Barrack o’grin died at the age of 22-year-old but he’s music never dies. Was very sad to loose a talented person at a very young age.
Today, the legend clocks 31 and from all of us at Naijaloaded, we wish Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun knowns as Dagrin a Happy Posthumous Birthday, may he continue to rest in perfect Peace ????????
Drop your wishes for the Legend.
Tell us ????????
Which Among His Songs You Can’t Stop Listening To?
Drop your comments
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
[Music] DJ Crowd Kontroller X Dapo Tuburna – Must Blow
Posted by OG DEJI on October 25, 2018 under Music 0 With Bam Bam featuring Niniola still topping the charts, Nigeria’s fastest rising Disc Jockey and
Political thugs stop court from sitting in Umuahia
By Anayo Okoli UMUAHIA—SCORES of suspected political thugs said to have been mobilised by a faction of the APC in Abia State yesterday, disrupted activities at
RIP Barrack O’Grin!! Today Is Dagrin’s 31st Posthumous Birthday (Which Among His Songs Do You Like)
Posted by OG DEJI on October 25, 2018 under Entertainment 0 Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun, also known as Dagrin, was an award-winning Nigerian rapper from Ogun, Nigeria.
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Kaduna Curfew: Trapped Journalists, Civil Servants Recount Ordeal
Journalists and civil servants, trapped by the imposition of an emergency 24-hour curfew by the Kaduna state government on Sunday, have recounted their ordeal. Several of
Bisi Akande calls for restructuring
Former Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande, has carpeted successive military governments that ruled Nigeria for 29 years
Religious leaders speak on Kaduna crisis, 2019 elections
- A coalition of religious leaders have tasked the media on its reportage as the 2019 general elections approaches - The leaders are particular about
Train kills boxing star Okosun Godwin in Lagos
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
PHOTOS: Obanikoro Absent, Fani-Kayode Present As EFCC Arraigns Fayose In Lagos
Ayodele Fayose, Governor of Ekiti State, is at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, to answer to charges of corruption filed against him by the
A Few Kleptocratic Elites Giving Nigeria A Bad Name, Okonjo-Iweala Laments In Copenhagen
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a former Minister of Finance, has identified a very small percentage of Nigeria’s population — the “kleptocratic elites” maintaining a “stranglehold” on the country — as the
Post Your Comment below: >>