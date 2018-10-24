Posted by OG DEJI on October 25, 2018 under Music 0
With Bam Bam featuring Niniola still topping the charts, Nigeria’s fastest rising Disc Jockey and Beat 99.9 FM resident DJ Crowd Kontroller continues his upward trend as he teams up with Tinny Entertainment’s finest – Dapo Tuburna for his brand new single aptly titled “Must Blow“.
“Must Blow“, a movement pioneered by the precociously talented DJ, sees both him and Dapo Tuburna combine so well on the tune, forming a dope chemistry to further give a viable meaning to the “Must Blow” initiative.
Produced by Que Beat, “Must Blow” is that tune that’s definitely set to blow and top all playlists in weeks to come. Keep up with Crowd Kontroller – @crowdkontroller on all social media platforms.
Listen & Download “DJ Crowd Kontroller X Dapo Tuburna – Must Blow” below:-
DOWNLOAD MP3
What do you think about this song?
We want to hear from you all.
Drop your comments
.
.TRENDING SONGS THIS WEEK
.» YBNL Mafia Ft. Picazo, Yomi Blaze, Davolee, Limerick – Juju, Guns & Roses
» Davolee – Way
» Picazo – Macaroni
» Wizkid – Fever
» Phyno Ft. Tekno – Iwa
???? Want Latest Nigerian Songs? Click HERE
???? Download Fuji Music HERE
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
[Music] DJ Crowd Kontroller X Dapo Tuburna – Must Blow
Posted by OG DEJI on October 25, 2018 under Music 0 With Bam Bam featuring Niniola still topping the charts, Nigeria’s fastest rising Disc Jockey and
Political thugs stop court from sitting in Umuahia
By Anayo Okoli UMUAHIA—SCORES of suspected political thugs said to have been mobilised by a faction of the APC in Abia State yesterday, disrupted activities at
RIP Barrack O’Grin!! Today Is Dagrin’s 31st Posthumous Birthday (Which Among His Songs Do You Like)
Posted by OG DEJI on October 25, 2018 under Entertainment 0 Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun, also known as Dagrin, was an award-winning Nigerian rapper from Ogun, Nigeria.
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
NDDC to establish industrial devt centre in A-Ibom
By Harris Emmanuel UYO—Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has said that plans have been concluded to create an Industrial Development Centre in Uyo. NDDCPortrait of the tiger
Tech: Mysterious big data company Palantir is reportedly looking at an IPO — and could see a valuation of $41 billion
Palantir, a secretive data analytics company cofounded by Peter Thiel, is in talks about going public in 2019, according to the Wall Street Journal.
I can’t marry a woman that won’t live in the same house with my mother – Nigerian sweetboy
[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
Motorcycle Rider To Spend Four Years In Jail For Having Anal Sex With Six Boys
A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Minna, capital of Niger State, has sentenced a 23-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Adamu Mohammed, to four years in prison for having
We will only employ qualified teachers -FG
Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, has said that a database of qualified unemployed teachers was being gathered nationwide to ensure such people are employed
Why high oil revenue has not translated to job creation, reduction of poverty - Buhari opens up
- Oil revenue has not brought about much job creation in the country so far- This was President Muhammadu Buhari's position on Monday, October 22-
Post Your Comment below: >>