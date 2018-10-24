Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

[Music] DJ Crowd Kontroller X Dapo Tuburna – Must Blow



Posted by OG DEJI on October 25, 2018

With Bam Bam featuring Niniola still topping the charts, Nigeria’s fastest rising Disc Jockey and Beat 99.9 FM resident DJ Crowd Kontroller continues his upward trend as he teams up with Tinny Entertainment’s finest – Dapo Tuburna for his brand new single aptly titled “Must Blow“.

Must Blow“, a movement pioneered by the precociously talented DJ, sees both him and Dapo Tuburna combine so well on the tune, forming a dope chemistry to further give a viable meaning to the “Must Blow” initiative.

Produced by Que Beat, “Must Blow” is that tune that’s definitely set to blow and top all playlists in weeks to come. Keep up with Crowd Kontroller – @crowdkontroller on all social media platforms.

Listen & Download “DJ Crowd Kontroller X Dapo Tuburna – Must Blow” below:-

Most Watched Movies

