Steph Curry scored 51 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 144-122 while Lebron James recorded his first LA Lakers NBA wins with a 131-113 win over the Phoenix Suns.
Steph Curry scores 51 points
Steph Curry was the star of the show as the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 144-122 to continue their winning streak.
Curry did not turn out for the third quarter along with Kevin Durant as the reigning NBA champions made it four wins from five games.
Durant contributed 30 points as Curry made over 10, three point shots to help the Warriors cruise to victory.
Lebron James wins first game with LA Lakers
Lebron James recorded his first win in the NBA with the LA Lakers as they beat Phoenix Suns 131-113 away from home.
After the brawl involving Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul in their last game against the Houston Rockets, James led his young team to a comfortable victory recording 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Other top performers for the Lakers were Kyle Kuzma who recorded 19 points with Lance Stephenson, and Lonzo Ball adding 23 and 15 points.
Other NBA results
more to follow...
'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid8'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=9021487&type=article&ctxId=1537&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=Steph+Curry+scores+51+points+as+Warriors+beat+Wizards&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fsports%2Fother_sports%2Fsteph-curry-scores-51-points-lebron-james-first-lakers-nba-win-id9021487.html'); }} /* ]]> */
Related Articles
Orphan emerges Caleb University best graduating student
•Some days I cried for lack of food•Had no time for boy friend By Dayo Adesulu Many illiterates in our society and the never-do-wells blame their parents
Minister, CBN chief, Awosika for CFA Society’s conference
By Dave Oso As Nigeria’s attractiveness to foreign investors continue to dip with consequent withdrawal of billions in foreign investment, the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Society
Vehicle Plunges Into River In Delta, 3 Persons Dead
Three persons have been reportedly drowned as a vehicle carrying five passengers plunged into the Agbarho River along the East-West Road in Ughelli North area
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
2019: Youths in 9 states to vote presidential candidate ready for restructuring
…Call on INEC, security agencies to be nonaligned with any political party By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South YENAGOA- A new group, 21st Century Youths of Nigeria
Nigerian celebs storm event in Lagos with gangster royalty swag (photos)
It was glitz and glam extraordinary on October 21, when many Nigerian celebrities stepped out for an event in Lagos. Some of Nollywood's favourite faces
SDP hijacked by cabals ahead of 2019, says party chieftain
- The Social Democratic Party (SDP) seems to be having internal issues- A chieftain of the party claims the SDP has been hijacked by cabals-
UNVEILED: Musiliu Obanikoro And The 16 Witnesses Who Will Testify Against Fayose
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has listed 22 witnesses who will testify in the trial of the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele
Senate adjourns plenary for 2 weeks
- The Senate has adjourned its plenary for two weeks- The lawmakers will resume for plenary on November 6 - Saraki who made this known
Obi blames social media for misgivings over his nomination as Atiku’s vice
Abakalikl – Mr Peter Obi, running mate of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed
Post Your Comment below: >>