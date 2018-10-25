Vehicle Plunges Into River In Delta, 3 Persons Dead

The incident occurred during a downpour on Tuesday.
This is coming barely a month after a similar incident occurred, which claimed the lives of three persons who were returning from Bayelsa State.
Two of the five passengers were said to have survived the accident.
On Wednesday, local and professional divers were still battling to recover the bodies of the passengers that were drowned in the accident.
One of the deceased was identified as Omamode Ojegba, in his early 40s and said to be the campaign Director General of the Delta State ADP Governorship Candidate, Frank Esanubi.
A friend to one of the victims who did not want to be quoted said the occupants were returning from a political meeting in Kwale when the accident occurred.
As at Wednesday when the vehicle was recovered, the bodies of the three victims were yet to be found. How sad!
