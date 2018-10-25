Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Minister, CBN chief, Awosika for CFA Society’s conference



By Dave Oso

As Nigeria’s attractiveness to foreign investors continue to dip with consequent withdrawal of billions in foreign investment, the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Society Nigeria has said plans are underway to host investment conference that will address some of the challenges that hinder ease of doing business in the country.

CBN
Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele

The conference, scheduled for November 8 to 9, 2018, will have an impressive line-up of international and local speakers, including Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelama; Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Aishah Ahmad; former President/CEO, African Finance Corporation, Andrew Alli; President/CEO, CFA Institute, Paul Smith; Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria, Ibukun Awosika; Managing Director, EMEA, CFA Institute, Gary Baker and President, CFA Society Nigeria and Conference Host, Banji Fehintola who in a statement, said: “As Nigerians prepare for the 2019 general elections, we are certain to witness politicking of all forms but there is a section of the country’s electorate who are engaging in serious discussions that will impact the future. One is the issue of Nigeria’s attractiveness to global investors which has dipped in recent times.”

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Most Watched Movies

