Orphan emerges Caleb University best graduating student

•Some days I cried for lack of food

•Had no time for boy friend

By Dayo Adesulu

Many illiterates in our society and the never-do-wells blame their parents for their lack of education and fate. Anthonia Crystabel Nya, 23, a graduate of Computer Engineering at Caleb University, Imota, Lagos has changed the narrative. Though an orphan, with determination, hard work and self discipline, she emerged the best graduating student with a 4.81 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).Nya, who hails from Cross River State, lost her parents as a teenager. Her father died first then her mother and within two years, leaving her devastated as the last child.

Nya was however determined to further her education and she performed excellently in her junior and senior WAEC to the admiration of her brother in-law who vowed to sponsor her tertiary education.Her brother in-law did not only sponsor her education but made sure she attended one of the best private universities in Nigeria. Nya’s father was a clergyman and her mother was a business woman. She had the benefit of good upbringing as she imbibed the virtues of diligence and discipline in addition to being intellectually talented. Asked about her social life, she said though she is sociable, but didn’t keep boy friends. “I neither kept boy friends on campus or off campus,” she said.

Anthonia Crystabel Nya

According to her, the road to her success was rough as there were times she went for lectures without food in her stomach but she remained optimistic nevertheless with fervent prayers until help came.”My parents’ demise exposed me to a lot of uncertainties about my future, but I was resolutely determined to succeed”, she said adding “every child needs parents, because there are some times you will need the unique advice and guidance of your parents. Even if you have brothers and sisters, there is nothing as beautiful as having your mum and dad with you.

“I think I could have probably done much more if my parents were alive,but I’m grateful to God. I really miss my parents. Moreover, the story of my life would be incomplete without mentioning my brother-in-law who is my role model. I am grateful to my brother-in-law, Mr. Peter Moradeyo and Anita Moradeyo, my eldest sister for their roles in my success story.They raised me from where my parents left me till now not because they had enough or more to spare, but because they have a heart full of love. The very first day I resumed at Caleb University, I took notes during lectures and studied hard after each lecture and even at night to prepare for the next lecture as well as researched a lot on the internet. I made use of the social media to improve my knowledge”.

Nya who disclosed that her toughest challenge was feeding added “Money was my greatest challenge, because there were days I would cry,because I didn’t have a penny to eat. There were days I would go to the lecture room without anything in my stomach and without hope that I would eat that day. My major challenge was money”. Asked about the secret of her success, Nya said: ”God is my source and hope. The Bible says that Christ in us, the hope of glory.I’m a born again christian, full of the Holy Spirit. I call myself the blood bought, blood washed and Holy Ghost-filled christian. No matter what happened, I knew every adversity was momentary. I have God and I remember the Bible says that the thoughts God has for us are the thoughts of good and not of evil; to bring us to an expected end. When I was overwhelmed by the challenges of life or sad about them I always remembered that scripture, that it’s not the expected end of God, it was just temporary and I cheered up”.

While explaining her turning point, she said: ”When I came into the school, I was overwhelmed by everything going on and I didn’t actually know I would graduate with a first class honours.I remember my first day in class when my lecturer asked a question, I saw hands raised almost immediately while I was still trying to figure out the answer. I was like, am I in the right place, am I going to survive here?. When my results came, I got a call from my friend who said “Anthonia, you are on a 4.25 CGPA. I actually started with a 2.1CGPA not a first class” adding ” I put in extra efforts to move from second class upper division to first class.

“To grow, one has to first recognize that there is a need for growth. I had that experience during my first class, Math101, where I had to tell myself the truth that I was at the right place and environment. The environment was conducive for growth. Anyone who wants to achieve success has to be in his/her natural habitat; I mean having affinity for something. If I didn’t have a flair for science subjects, I don’t think I could have been here today. Discipline, determination, hard work, being teachable and maintaining the right attitude towards learning are also essential to success.”