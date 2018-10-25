BAD NEWS!! Gunmen Kidnap 10 Boat Passengers In Rivers

Unknown gunmen suspected to be hoodlums have kidnapped 10 boat passengers, including a community leader in Abonema waterways, Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State.
The victims, including the Chief identified as Benibo, were said to be returning to Abonema from a neighboring community, Idama in the same LGA.
They were said to be returning from a meeting called to resolve a leadership tussle in Idama community when the gunmen struck and whisked them to an unknown destination.
A relative of one of the occupants of the attacked boat told DAILY POST that no contact had been established with the gunmen.
He revealed that there had been tension in the community as other leaders of the community were currently in a meeting over the issue.
Efforts to reach the Chairman of Akuku Toru Local Government Area, Rowland Sekibo, has been difficult.
However, when contacted, spokesman of the Rivers state Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said he is yet to be briefed about the incident.
