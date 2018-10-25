Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

UPDATE!!! Manchester United To Contest Jose Mourinho Charge Over Newcastle Comments



Posted by OluwaFemi on October 25, 2018

Manchester United are “vigorously contesting” a Football Association charge against manager Jose Mourinho, for comments he made in Portuguese to a television camera after his side’s win over Newcastle on 6 October.

It is claimed he used “abusive, insulting or improper language” after the 3-2 comeback win at Old Trafford.

Mourinho was given an extension until Wednesday to answer the charge.

The Portuguese could face a possible touchline ban if found guilty.

The FA used a lip reader and the 55-year-old’s remarks were interpreted as offensive.

Mourinho had been under pressure amid reports he would be sacked.

His side had been 2-0 down to winless Newcastle at half-time of the Premier League game, but they scored three goals in the final 20 minutes to turn the match around.

