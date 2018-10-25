Ex Arsenal & Man United Star Striker Robin Van Persie To Retire By The End Of Season

Former Arsenal, Manchester United and Netherlands forward Robin van Persie says he will retire from football at the end of the season.
The 35-year-old – who returned to Feyenoord, where he made his debut aged 17, in January – has scored 50 goals in 102 appearances for his country.
During his time in England, Van Persie won the FA Cup with Arsenal and a Premier League title at United.
“When I have to stop? That is probably at the end of this season,” he said.
“I will be 36 years old and will have been a professional for 18 years. From the age of five, I’ve only been involved in football.”
Van Persie, who had a spell in Turkey with Fenerbahce between leaving Manchester United and rejoining Feyenoord, told Dutch publication AD he had “lost the fun” before returning to his homeland.
“I also do not believe that my return to Feyenoord has only been successful if we win the title,” he added.
“How is it successful? This is actually it, if you look at the whole picture. I had lost the fun. That’s not how I wanted to end, without pleasure. The fun has returned at Feyenoord.
“I want to win as a football player and the cup win was nice, but that is not the measurement between whether it is successful or not.
“I wanted to give something back, share my experiences. I am trying to help my fellow players.
“I see it as broader than just winning a title or not. That is the goal, that is what the club also say, but whether or not we win a title is not decisive for me on whether my return is successful or not.”
f
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
LUTH Graduates 400 Medical Students Today (Read Details)
The Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, will today graduate 400 medical students from various medical schools in the institution even as it pledges to continue
This 13-year-old Girl Was Raped By A Man That Sells Sweets, See What She Gave Birth To (Photos)
A 13-year-old girl in Guatemala has given birth to triplets after being raped by a man who was selling sweets in the street. Francisca Lopez Perez,
“I Didn’t Kill My Wife, I Only Slapped Her” – Alleged Wife Killer, Lekan Shonde
The man who has been accused of beating his banker wife to death, Lekan Shonde, has denied killing her but admitted slapping her a day
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
RMD, Joke Silva, others win AMAA 2018 in Kigali
Veteran actors, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Joke Silva have emerged winners at the 14th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in Kigali, Rwanda. Mofe-DamijoWhile RMD
RugbyU: European Champions Cup results
RugbyEuropean Champions Cup results on Saturday: Pool 2 Castres (FRA) 29 Exeter (ENG) 25 Munster (IRL) 36 Gloucester (ENG) 22 Playing later Saturday (GMT) Pool 1 Wasps (ENG) v Bath (ENG)
Ex-Tunisia player detained in Belgium football fraud probe
Former Tunisia international Fabien Camus was detained on Wednesday in a massive fraud and match-fixing scandal that has engulfed Belgium’s top football division. The 33-year-old midfielder,
Lifestyle: 3 kinds of drinks that actually dehydrate you — and why
Staying hydrated is important for the overall function of the body. Coffee, tea, soda, and alcohol are drinks that people associate with dehydration.
2019: We’ll campaign vigorously for Buhari, Sanwo-olu, says Ambode
…Reaffirms Commitment To APC’s Victory In Polls Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday said he would lead a strong campaign to ensure victory for
We collected N6M ransom from two of our victims recently – kidnap suspect
By Esther Onyegbula & Victor ArjiromanusDetectives at the Lagos state Police command were shocked when a suspected member of a notorious four- man kidnapping gang,
Post Your Comment below: >>