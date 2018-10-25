Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

Ex Arsenal & Man United Star Striker Robin Van Persie To Retire By The End Of Season



Former Arsenal, Manchester United and Netherlands forward Robin van Persie says he will retire from football at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old – who returned to Feyenoord, where he made his debut aged 17, in January – has scored 50 goals in 102 appearances for his country.

During his time in England, Van Persie won the FA Cup with Arsenal and a Premier League title at United.

“When I have to stop? That is probably at the end of this season,” he said.

“I will be 36 years old and will have been a professional for 18 years. From the age of five, I’ve only been involved in football.”

Van Persie, who had a spell in Turkey with Fenerbahce between leaving Manchester United and rejoining Feyenoord, told Dutch publication AD he had “lost the fun” before returning to his homeland.

“I also do not believe that my return to Feyenoord has only been successful if we win the title,” he added.

“How is it successful? This is actually it, if you look at the whole picture. I had lost the fun. That’s not how I wanted to end, without pleasure. The fun has returned at Feyenoord.

“I want to win as a football player and the cup win was nice, but that is not the measurement between whether it is successful or not.

“I wanted to give something back, share my experiences. I am trying to help my fellow players.

“I see it as broader than just winning a title or not. That is the goal, that is what the club also say, but whether or not we win a title is not decisive for me on whether my return is successful or not.”

f

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT


Share this post with your Friends on

 



Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 25/10/2018 03:29:00 LUTH Graduates 400 Medical Students Today (Read Details)

LUTH Graduates 400 Medical Students Today (Read Details)

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, will today graduate 400 medical students from various medical schools in the institution even as it pledges to continue

0 Top News 25/10/2018 03:36:00 This 13-year-old Girl Was Raped By A Man That Sells Sweets, See What She Gave Birth To (Photos)

This 13-year-old Girl Was Raped By A Man That Sells Sweets, See What She Gave Birth To (Photos)

A 13-year-old girl in Guatemala has given birth to triplets after being raped by a man who was selling sweets in the street. Francisca Lopez Perez,

0 Top News 25/10/2018 03:46:00 “I Didn’t Kill My Wife, I Only Slapped Her” – Alleged Wife Killer, Lekan Shonde

“I Didn’t Kill My Wife, I Only Slapped Her” – Alleged Wife Killer, Lekan Shonde

The man who has been accused of beating his banker wife to death, Lekan Shonde, has denied killing her but admitted slapping her a day

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/10/2018 04:50:00 RMD, Joke Silva, others win AMAA 2018 in Kigali

RMD, Joke Silva, others win AMAA 2018 in Kigali

Veteran actors, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Joke Silva have emerged winners at the 14th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in Kigali, Rwanda. Mofe-DamijoWhile RMD

0 News 20/10/2018 10:22:00 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyEuropean Champions Cup results on Saturday: Pool 2 Castres (FRA) 29 Exeter (ENG) 25 Munster (IRL) 36 Gloucester (ENG) 22 Playing later Saturday (GMT) Pool 1 Wasps (ENG) v Bath (ENG)

0 News 24/10/2018 13:48:00 Ex-Tunisia player detained in Belgium football fraud probe

Ex-Tunisia player detained in Belgium football fraud probe

Former Tunisia international Fabien Camus was detained on Wednesday in a massive fraud and match-fixing scandal that has engulfed Belgium’s top football division. The 33-year-old midfielder,

0 News 18/10/2018 15:01:00 Lifestyle: 3 kinds of drinks that actually dehydrate you — and why

Lifestyle: 3 kinds of drinks that actually dehydrate you — and why

Staying hydrated is important for the overall function of the body. Coffee, tea, soda, and alcohol are drinks that people associate with dehydration.

0 News 23/10/2018 11:10:00 2019: We’ll campaign vigorously for Buhari, Sanwo-olu, says Ambode

2019: We’ll campaign vigorously for Buhari, Sanwo-olu, says Ambode

…Reaffirms Commitment To APC’s Victory In Polls Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday said he would lead a strong campaign to ensure victory for

0 News 18/10/2018 13:42:00 We collected N6M ransom from two of our victims recently – kidnap suspect

We collected N6M ransom from two of our victims recently – kidnap suspect

By Esther Onyegbula & Victor ArjiromanusDetectives at the Lagos state Police command were shocked when a suspected member of  a notorious four- man kidnapping gang,

Most Watched Movies

cron