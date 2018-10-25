EVERYWHERE STEW!! Wizkid’s ‘Fever’ Video Breaks Nigerian YouTube Record

Posted by Komolafe Daniel on October 25, 2018 under Entertainment 0

Start boy record label boss, Wizkid has done it again. The ‘Fever’ singer just released the video of that song and ever since it was online, the internet has been on a buzz.

Withing 24 hours, the video has been the most watched video on YouTube.



The video for Fever has been able to gather over one million YouTube views and counting in less than 24 hours. Fever video features Nigerian superstar, Tiwa Savage and their chemistry has the internet talking.

Just after the video dropped, Wizkid wrote:

This one is special to me! Made a movie with my Best friend..????????❤️????????????

DMW boss Davido’s ‘Assurance‘ video with girlfriend, Chioma gathered one million views in 24 hours. Let’s see what Wizkid’s ‘Fever’ video will turn out to be!

