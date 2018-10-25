EVERYWHERE STEW!! Wizkid’s ‘Fever’ Video Breaks Nigerian YouTube Record

Posted by Komolafe Daniel on October 25, 2018 under Entertainment 0
Start boy record label boss, Wizkid has done it again. The ‘Fever’ singer just released the video of that song and ever since it was online, the internet has been on a buzz.
Withing 24 hours, the video has been the most watched video on YouTube.
The video for Fever has been able to gather over one million YouTube views and counting in less than 24 hours. Fever video features Nigerian superstar, Tiwa Savage and their chemistry has the internet talking.
Just after the video dropped, Wizkid wrote:
This one is special to me! Made a movie with my Best friend..????????❤️????????????
DMW boss Davido’s ‘Assurance‘ video with girlfriend, Chioma gathered one million views in 24 hours. Let’s see what Wizkid’s ‘Fever’ video will turn out to be!
Watch the video below:
[embedded content]
To Download FEVER Video – CLICK HERE
Do You Think The Video Was Worth the Buzz?
f
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
LUTH Graduates 400 Medical Students Today (Read Details)
The Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, will today graduate 400 medical students from various medical schools in the institution even as it pledges to continue
This 13-year-old Girl Was Raped By A Man That Sells Sweets, See What She Gave Birth To (Photos)
A 13-year-old girl in Guatemala has given birth to triplets after being raped by a man who was selling sweets in the street. Francisca Lopez Perez,
“I Didn’t Kill My Wife, I Only Slapped Her” – Alleged Wife Killer, Lekan Shonde
The man who has been accused of beating his banker wife to death, Lekan Shonde, has denied killing her but admitted slapping her a day
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
EPF hails emergence of Atiku, Okowa, Oboro, others
By Festus Ahon ELOHIM Political Forum, a social political group, has hailed the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, Evelyn Oboro and member representing
Lifestyle: Everything we know about the 'gruesome' Gargoyle King on 'Riverdale'
Warning: Spoilers ahead for season three of "Riverdale." With the Black Hood behind bars, a new threat has come to "Riverdale," and it's
2019 election is a done deal for Buhari - Nda-Isaiah declares
- Chairman of the leadership group, Sam Nda-Isaiah, has expressed total confidence that President Buhari will return elected in 2019- Nda-Isaiah explained he would be
Finance: Tesla is set for gains after Elon Musk announced lower-cost Model 3 (TSLA)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter on Thursday that a lower-cost Model 3 was immediately available for order on the company's website. The
Biafran leader calls Nnamdi Kanu a fraud and conman who is only looking for money
Founder and leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Mr. Ralph Uwazuruike, says Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who heads
2019 election -There is no extension for submission of candidates name – INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will not extend the deadline for submission of list of candidates’ names by political parties
Post Your Comment below: >>