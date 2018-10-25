Why I Joined Buhari’s APC Campaign Train – Obasanjo’s Son Reveals

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s son Olujonwo, has opened up on why he chose to campaign for Buhari ahead of 2019 election.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with PUNCH Newspaper, Olujonwo Obasanjo, the son of ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo, opened up on why he officially joined the President Muhamamdu Buhari campaign organization, despite his father endorsing his ex-vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

I am a proud member of the APC because I am progressive by instinct and ideology and because I believe in the progressive instincts of those who lead our party. I believe that our nation is better served by a politics that is progressive, that is one that works for the progress of all citizens and not merely for the interests of a few in power. President Buhari, like my father, is a man of great conviction. He loves his country and he is committed to reshaping it for the future. He is a man of great humour too, by the way. He is a man l truly value and l have highest regard for him because he is a strong man of high and uncommon integrity, doesn’t betray and very reliable. He is very passionate and sincere about providing for the general good of all for long term benefits. I just happen to believe in the capacity and will of President Buhari, Vice President (Yemi) Osinbajo and the leaders of our party to reposition and transform our country for concrete greatness which will lead to enduring and lasting legacy of a great and better life for everyone in the future. It is no more than that.

