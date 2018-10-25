CONGRATULATIONS!! See The Luck Winners That Predicted Barcelona vs Inter Milan Score Correctly As They Win ₦5,000 Each

Hey Guys!!

We are super excited to announce the Winners of our Naijaloaded Predict Match Post with over 1,000 + comments, See HERE

If you missed the match and want to see the highlight as Barcelona Beat Inter Milan 2 – 0 , DOWNLOAD HERE

In case you predicted correctly but did not win, it’s because you did not follow our carefully written rules. We wish you all better luck next time!

HERE ARE THE WINNERS

1. Bello Seedee

Congrats to everyone that Won! Thank you for following the rules and predicting correctly! We hope to Reward more Football Lovers next time.

We will add more Matches to our NL Prediction Game.

HOW TO CLAIM YOUR N5,000 CASH REWARD

All lucky Winners are to send a Mail to [email protected] for Instructions on How to get their Prizes.

Kindly be informed that you must send your ID Card that is the Same With The Exact Name You Used To Predict & On Your Bank Account to our Email to prove you are the right person.

Stay Tuned to Naijaloaded – Till then, You all should stay out of Trouble.

God Bless

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT



Share this post with your Friends on