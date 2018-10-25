Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

‘I Want To F*ck Wizkid’ – Beautiful Nigerian Lady Says



Posted by Komolafe Daniel on October 25, 2018 under Entertainment 5

Following the trending Wizkid’s song video ‘Fever’ which featured his ‘Big sis’ Tiwa Savage, as video vixen, a Nigerian lady has revealed her bizarre intentions for the singer.

The young lady who seem not to care about the backlash that will follow, took to her Twitter page to declare that she just wants to “f*ck” the singer after several dreams of them having s*x.

She wrote:

‘I sha want to f*ck Wizkid, I’ve had several dreams about it . It was a madness’

The Fever Video in itself has been trailed by a lot of controversies, especially in the wake of the dating rumours between Wizkid and Tiwa Savage and most of their fans wondered if they could pull such romantic stunts if nothing is going on between them.

f

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT


Share this post with your Friends on

 



Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 25/10/2018 03:29:00 LUTH Graduates 400 Medical Students Today (Read Details)

LUTH Graduates 400 Medical Students Today (Read Details)

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, will today graduate 400 medical students from various medical schools in the institution even as it pledges to continue

0 Top News 25/10/2018 03:36:00 This 13-year-old Girl Was Raped By A Man That Sells Sweets, See What She Gave Birth To (Photos)

This 13-year-old Girl Was Raped By A Man That Sells Sweets, See What She Gave Birth To (Photos)

A 13-year-old girl in Guatemala has given birth to triplets after being raped by a man who was selling sweets in the street. Francisca Lopez Perez,

0 Top News 25/10/2018 03:46:00 “I Didn’t Kill My Wife, I Only Slapped Her” – Alleged Wife Killer, Lekan Shonde

“I Didn’t Kill My Wife, I Only Slapped Her” – Alleged Wife Killer, Lekan Shonde

The man who has been accused of beating his banker wife to death, Lekan Shonde, has denied killing her but admitted slapping her a day

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/10/2018 19:07:00 Bini culture best in the world —Okungbowa

Bini culture best in the world —Okungbowa

Elizabeth Uwandu BENIN—For Okungbowa Aisosa Michael(aka Young Face) the Bini culture has no equal all over the world. To him being born and bred in Benin

0 News 22/10/2018 00:30:00 This is unacceptable - President Buhari speaks on the killings in Kaduna

This is unacceptable - President Buhari speaks on the killings in Kaduna

- President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killings in Kaduna- The president said the violence that claimed about 55 persons' lives is unacceptable- He commended

0 News 24/10/2018 15:33:00 2019: Why A’Ibom must reject divisive politics – Ekpotu

2019: Why A’Ibom must reject divisive politics – Ekpotu

FORMER Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Engineer Patrick Ekpotu, has urged indigenes of the state to reject divisive politics, and take steps that will

0 News 20/10/2018 05:58:00 Just in: WhatsApp bans more than 100,000 accounts in Brazil election

Just in: WhatsApp bans more than 100,000 accounts in Brazil election

WhatsApp  has banned hundreds of thousands of accounts in Brazil as the Facebook Inc. messaging service struggles to contain political shenanigans ahead of a runoff

0 News 20/10/2018 12:19:00 Obasanjo says Atiku complained that his duties as Vice President were too much for him

Obasanjo says Atiku complained that his duties as Vice President were too much for him

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 21/10/2018 10:39:00 35 Jos prisoners to sit for NECO exams

35 Jos prisoners to sit for NECO exams

- 35 inmates of the Jos prison will participate in the 2018 Nov/Dec Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE)- The inmates who comprised of 32 males

Most Watched Movies

cron