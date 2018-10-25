A 13-year-old girl in Guatemala has given birth to triplets after being raped by a man who was selling sweets in the street.
Francisca Lopez Perez, from the town of Momostenango, did not even realise she was pregnant until her stomach began to swell. The triplets each weighed only about 2.2 lbs (1 kg) and the two oldest were rushed to the emergency ward of a local hospital where they later died.
Miss Lopez Perez said she had become pregnant after she had been raped by a ‘candy seller’ who she was not able to identify. The young mum is struggling to care for her surviving baby in extreme poverty, living with her mother and seven brothers in a house made of boards.
She has to constantly take the baby boy to hospital as he is so small that he regularly needs oxygen. The case of Lopez Perez was highlighted by the Observatory on Sexual and Reproductive Health of Guatemala (Osar).
Oscar said it was only one of 2,102 pregnancies involving girls, aged between 10 and 14, between January and July this year in the country. And another 59,584 teenage girls, aged 15 to 19, became pregnant over the same period.
f
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
LUTH Graduates 400 Medical Students Today (Read Details)
The Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, will today graduate 400 medical students from various medical schools in the institution even as it pledges to continue
This 13-year-old Girl Was Raped By A Man That Sells Sweets, See What She Gave Birth To (Photos)
A 13-year-old girl in Guatemala has given birth to triplets after being raped by a man who was selling sweets in the street. Francisca Lopez Perez,
“I Didn’t Kill My Wife, I Only Slapped Her” – Alleged Wife Killer, Lekan Shonde
The man who has been accused of beating his banker wife to death, Lekan Shonde, has denied killing her but admitted slapping her a day
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Barcelona boss Valverde hints club could make a move to sign one of Europe's hottest strikers
- Spanish League giants Barca set for Inter Milan clash at Camp Nou - Both sides are joint leaders in their group after winning their
Chris Paul, Rajon Rondo throw punches as Houston Rockets beat LA Lakers in Lebron James home debut
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
BREAKING: Cameroon's President Paul Biya wins election to run for seventh term
The 85-year-old Cameroonian head of state, Paul Biya, has again won the presidential election and ticket to run for the seventh term in office. It
Stop seeing elections as a do-or-die affair - INEC tells politicians
- INEC says election process is a means to an end and not an end in itself- Antonia Okoosi-Simbine, an INEC national commissioner, state that
Informant in trouble for giving police false tip about ex-NIA boss
- An informant Kasim Abdulganiyu has landed into trouble for giving the police false tips about a former DG, National Intelligence Agency, in Kaduna state-
Nigeria ‘ll work with Benin Republic for successful joint border facility – Buhari
By Johnbosco AgbakwuruABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that Nigeria will work closely with the Republic of Benin to ensure the success of the
Post Your Comment below: >>