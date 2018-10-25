LUTH Graduates 400 Medical Students Today (Read Details)

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, will today graduate 400 medical students from various medical schools in the institution even as it pledges to continue to quality healthcare services.

Briefing journalists on the commencement of the hospital annual week in Lagos, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, CMAC, LUTH, Prof. Femi Fasanmade said apart from being a place where people come for treatment, LUTH also provides services in the area of training and medical research.

The Joint graduation ceremony which would hold tomorrow will be graced by family members of the graduating students, friends and well-wishers including stakeholders in the health sector.

What we are celebrating today is the training aspect of it, the 15 schools that we have to cater for every medical training need of various professions within the health sector. It is interesting that most of these schools usually churn out graduates in the national exams, they usually score 90 to 100 per cent success in national exams, so anybody that enrols in any of these schools, and goes for national and international exams, you will have 90 to 95 per cent chance of making it in the first time. LUTH is about excellence, and all of the teachers that you are seeing are people that are very well trained, with decades of experience, with decades of postgraduate training,” Fasanmade stated.

He further announced that “Most of the graduating students will be having multiple awards tomorrow because we make sure we reward excellence, and we recognize all the students, who excelled.

We have management prizes, individually endowed prizes; we also have prizes that are given by institutions, so it is going to be a wonderful time of celebration.” Fasanmade commended the various schools for their excellent performances in both national and international examinations.

