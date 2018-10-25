The Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, will today graduate 400 medical students from various medical schools in the institution even as it pledges to continue to quality healthcare services.
Briefing journalists on the commencement of the hospital annual week in Lagos, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, CMAC, LUTH, Prof. Femi Fasanmade said apart from being a place where people come for treatment, LUTH also provides services in the area of training and medical research.
The Joint graduation ceremony which would hold tomorrow will be graced by family members of the graduating students, friends and well-wishers including stakeholders in the health sector.
What we are celebrating today is the training aspect of it, the 15 schools that we have to cater for every medical training need of various professions within the health sector. It is interesting that most of these schools usually churn out graduates in the national exams, they usually score 90 to 100 per cent success in national exams, so anybody that enrols in any of these schools, and goes for national and international exams, you will have 90 to 95 per cent chance of making it in the first time.
LUTH is about excellence, and all of the teachers that you are seeing are people that are very well trained, with decades of experience, with decades of postgraduate training,” Fasanmade stated.
He further announced that “Most of the graduating students will be having multiple awards tomorrow because we make sure we reward excellence, and we recognize all the students, who excelled.
We have management prizes, individually endowed prizes; we also have prizes that are given by institutions, so it is going to be a wonderful time of celebration.” Fasanmade commended the various schools for their excellent performances in both national and international examinations.
f
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
LUTH Graduates 400 Medical Students Today (Read Details)
The Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, will today graduate 400 medical students from various medical schools in the institution even as it pledges to continue
This 13-year-old Girl Was Raped By A Man That Sells Sweets, See What She Gave Birth To (Photos)
A 13-year-old girl in Guatemala has given birth to triplets after being raped by a man who was selling sweets in the street. Francisca Lopez Perez,
“I Didn’t Kill My Wife, I Only Slapped Her” – Alleged Wife Killer, Lekan Shonde
The man who has been accused of beating his banker wife to death, Lekan Shonde, has denied killing her but admitted slapping her a day
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
6 beautiful casual looks from actress Mercy Aigbe that proves she is a style goddess (photos)
Nollywood actress and business woman, Mercy Aigbe, is no doubt a fashion icon as she stuns her fans with her well combined outfits.She is one
Governor Bindow denies plotting to remove Oshiomhole as APC chairman
- Governor Bindow has denied being a part of an alleged plot to remove APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole- Bindow said he has never met
Now it is time for us to negotiate with Nnamdi Kanu – Fani-Kayode
By By Wale Akinola After mysteriously disappearing from Umuahia in Abia State in the wake of his confrontation with troops of the Nigerian Army, the leader of
2018 Aiteo Cup : How Rangers stunned Pillars in a dramatic comeback to lift
Rangers International FC of Enugu on Wednesday in Asaba stunned Kano Pillars in a dramatic comeback from three goals down to win the 2018 Aiteo
FG must stop lying about Boko Haram — ICC
By Sam EyobokaCOMMUNICATIONS Coordinator of International Christian Concern, ICC, Olivia Miller, has urged the Federal Government to stop lying to Nigerians, but to hunt
Katsina APC primaries: Coalition, protesters reject result, allege irregularities
By Bashir Bello KATSINA—A Coalition of Dutsinma and Kurfi Youth Mobilization forum has rejected the outcome of the just concluded Katsina All Progressive Congress, APC primaries
Post Your Comment below: >>