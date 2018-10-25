SHOCKING: Residents Chase King Away For This Reason

Residents of Ilogbo-Ekiti, Ekiti State, have chased the traditional ruler, Oba Edward Ajayi and members of his family out of the town.

The angry subjects accused the king of aiding and abetting cultism in the community. They alleged that many of them were attacked by suspected secret cult members allegedly led by a son of the traditional ruler, Adeleye Ajayi.

The Ilogbo residents claimed that the attack by the suspected cultists led to the death of a boy, Bolu. An indigene said the community had reported the activities Adeleye to his father whom they accused of not taking any action.

Another resident claimed that Adeleye was expelled from a university in Ondo State for alleged cult-related activities, about five years ago. “The prince and his group have been terrorizing our community with the shield and protection of the palace.

The people were forced to violence because of the failure of the Oba to put his child and his group under check and the death of the boy sparked the riot. Sacred trees usually cut when a king dies have since been cut down while the palace and Oba’s cars were vandalized.

Seven persons, including the Oba’s son, have been arrested in connection with the incident, while the body of the boy killed has been deposited in the mortuary,“ the resident said.

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT



Share this post with your Friends on