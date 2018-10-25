BREAKING:- NYSC Extends Deadline For Registration

NYSC has announced the extention of the deadline for registration of corps members at the various camps in the country.
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has extended the deadline for registration of corps members at the various camps to Saturday, Oct. 27 , especially for newly mobilised Unilorin graduates.
According to Mr Kunle Akogun, Director of Corporate Affairs of University of Ilorin, the circular dated Oct. 24, was sent to all state coordinators of NYSC.
He said the memo was signed on behalf of the NYSC Director General, Brig-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, by Mrs. R. B Ohakwu.
The memo stated that the extension was as a result of a passionate request from the University of Ilorin, to allow prospective corps members from the institution attend their convocation ceremonies.
“So, Unilorin graduates who have been mobilized for the NYSC still have up to Saturday, Oct. 27, to report at their various NYSC camps all over the federation,” it said.
The 34th Convocation Ceremony of University of Ilorin, took place on Oct. 23.
(NAN)
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
Live Football At 777score
It has now become much easier to follow the key competitions of the best athletes. On the website of sports statistics, you will always find information
‘I Want To Have Sex With Wizkid, I Dream About Him’ – Young Nigerian Lady
Posted by Kabir Afolayan on October 25, 2018 under Entertainment 0 Following the trending Wizkid’s song video ‘Fever’ which featured his ‘Big sis’ Tiwa Savage, as
‘Nobody Will Leave Nigeria For You’ – PDP Replies President Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party has condemned President Buhari’s statement where he said Nigerians “who feel they have another country may choose to go.” The PDP described
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
6 persons burnt to death on Sagamu/Benin Expressway
By Daud Olatunji ABEOKUTA-No fewer than six persons were reportedly burnt to death at J4, Ogbere area along the Sagamu-Benin Expressway on Wednesday in an accident
This Nigerian is the first black SUG President in Bournemouth University
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Book on Benin history, monarchy for launch tomorrow
By Osa Mbonu TOMORROW, October 20, 2018 has been set aside in Benin, as release date, launch and public presentation of one of the greatest anthologies
Gov Obiano approves special allowances for fire fighters
Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has approved special allowances for the fire fighters in the state workforce. Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra StateThe state Head of
Want-away Manchester United star set to sign new long term contract with the Red Devils
Manchester United are reportedly planning to hand want-away French star Anthony Martial a new deal. The 22-year-old has not had enough playing time since the
Anthony Martial finally opens up on his relationship with Man United boss Mourinho after Chelsea brace
- Anthony Martial has dismissed existence of any rift with Jose Mourinho- The Frenchman stated he enjoys a cordial relationship with his manager- Earlier in
Post Your Comment below: >>