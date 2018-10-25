Dangote Named 6th Most Charitable Person In The World

Nigeria and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has been named as the sixth most charitable man in the world.
The philanthropist gesture of the President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, was recognised and highlighted by Richtopia, a United Kingdom-based digital periodical that covers business, economic and financial news on Wednesday, as the richest man in Africa was named the sixth most charitable man in the world.
Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and J.K Rowlings occupied the first three positions, while Oprah Winfrey and Elon Musk were in the fourth and fifth position, respectively.
Aside from Dangote, the Chairman, United Bank for Africa Plc, Tony Elumelu, was 11th on the list, making him the second Nigerian on the list.
Dangote recently endowed his Aliko Dangote Foundation to the tune of $1.25bn. The foundation was started in 1981 with a mission to enhance opportunities for social change through strategic investments that improve health and wellbeing, promote quality education, and broaden economic empowerment opportunities.
It was, however, incorporated in 1994 as a charity in Lagos. Twenty years later, it has become the largest private foundation in sub-Saharan Africa, with the largest endowment by a single African donor.
The primary focus of the Aliko Dangote Foundation is health and nutrition, supported by wrap-around interventions in education, empowerment and humanitarian relief, a statement said.
-Culled from Punch.
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
Live Football At 777score
It has now become much easier to follow the key competitions of the best athletes. On the website of sports statistics, you will always find information
‘I Want To Have Sex With Wizkid, I Dream About Him’ – Young Nigerian Lady
Posted by Kabir Afolayan on October 25, 2018 under Entertainment 0 Following the trending Wizkid’s song video ‘Fever’ which featured his ‘Big sis’ Tiwa Savage, as
‘Nobody Will Leave Nigeria For You’ – PDP Replies President Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party has condemned President Buhari’s statement where he said Nigerians “who feel they have another country may choose to go.” The PDP described
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Lifestyle: Tesla fell six spots in Consumer Reports' rankings of the most reliable car brands (TSLA)
Reuters/Bobby YipTesla fell six spots in this year's rankings by Consumer Reports of the most reliable vehicle brands. The publication ranked Tesla 27th out
Date our village girls and face wrath of the gods - LG boss warns NAF personnel
- Chairman of Agatu local government, has warned officers of Nigeria Airforce (NAF) to avoid illicit relationship with village girls - He said having illicit
PDP sinking, says Akpabio
By Emem Idio UYO—Former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has described the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as a sinking party. AkpabioIgbo leaders not against my nomination
APC passes vote of confidence on Oshiomhole, says chairman a great reformer
NWC, NEC still in support of Oshiomhole - APC insists ▷ Nigeria news | Legit.ng
Okowa mourns former CJN, Kutigi
Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has commiserated with the government and people of Niger State as well as the family of former Chief Justice
Most APC Members Happy With Me, Says Oshiomhole
National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole yesterday said there is no cause for alarm on the speculated moves to remove him
Post Your Comment below: >>