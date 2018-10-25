NL GUESS WHO: I Can Bet 99% Won’t Know The Name Of This Fuji Music Legend

Posted by Jelili Adekunle on October 25, 2018 under Entertainment, Talk Zone 0
Hi Guys!!
In the spirit of throwback Thursday, let’s play a game.
Who can guess the name of this legendary Fuji Musician? Only those who are fans of good Fuji music will get it right.
See Photo Below:-
HINT: He is like a Fela of Fuji music. Since his death, no other fuji musicians has been able to live up to his legacy.
Scanning through the photo above ????
Which Nigerian Legendary Fuji Musician Can You See In The Photo?
Drop your comment
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
Live Football At 777score
It has now become much easier to follow the key competitions of the best athletes. On the website of sports statistics, you will always find information
‘I Want To Have Sex With Wizkid, I Dream About Him’ – Young Nigerian Lady
Posted by Kabir Afolayan on October 25, 2018 under Entertainment 0 Following the trending Wizkid’s song video ‘Fever’ which featured his ‘Big sis’ Tiwa Savage, as
‘Nobody Will Leave Nigeria For You’ – PDP Replies President Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party has condemned President Buhari’s statement where he said Nigerians “who feel they have another country may choose to go.” The PDP described
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Kaduna Govt relaxes curfew
Kaduna State Government has announced a relaxation of the 24-hour curfew it imposed on Kaduna metropolis with effect from Thursday.Mr Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant
Lifestyle: This futuristic hotel is going to be built at the base of a glacier in remote, northern Norway — and it looks like it's straight out of a sci-fi movie
Courtesy of Svart Hotel / Snøhetta Plompmozes Svart Hotel Norway is getting attention for its groundbreaking combination of design and environmentalism. The hotel is
Army will sanction personnel for indecisive act in operations – Buratai
Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has warned that any officer or soldier whose indecisive act will lead to killing of personnel in an
No work, no pay policy: NLC threatens to report FG to ILO
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to report the Federal Government to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) over its White Paper on “No work,
How Africa can earn polio-free certification — WHO
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said Africa stood the chance of being certified polio-free by the end of 2019 or early 2020 if member states
Elections not do-or-die affair, INEC tells politicians
By Omeiza Ajayi ABUJA— Ahead of the February general elections, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has warned politicians against seeing the process as a do-or-die affair,
Post Your Comment below: >>