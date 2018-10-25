NL GUESS WHO: I Can Bet 99% Won’t Know The Name Of This Fuji Music Legend

Posted by Jelili Adekunle on October 25, 2018 under Entertainment, Talk Zone 0

Hi Guys!!

In the spirit of throwback Thursday, let’s play a game.

Who can guess the name of this legendary Fuji Musician? Only those who are fans of good Fuji music will get it right.

See Photo Below:-

HINT: He is like a Fela of Fuji music. Since his death, no other fuji musicians has been able to live up to his legacy.

Scanning through the photo above ????

Which Nigerian Legendary Fuji Musician Can You See In The Photo?

Drop your comment

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT



Share this post with your Friends on