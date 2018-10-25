WAWU!!! 13-Year-Old Rape Victim Gives Birth To A Set Of Triplets

A teenager from Momostenango, Guatemala, identified as Francisca López Pérez was raped by a candy seller who she has not been able to identify, and she became pregnant with triplets, according to Univisión .
The 13-year-old, who did not know she was pregnant until she saw the changes in her body, gave birth last May, but both she and her children suffered from malnutrition. .
The triplets weighed about 1kg each and two of them were rushed to a hospital in the area, however, 25 days later, they died.
After childbirth, Pérez and the only survivor of the triplets, live in heartbreaking poverty, complicated even more because the child needs oxygen and must be taken to the hospital constantly. .
Pérez lives with her mother and seven other siblings in a house built with woods, according to the Observatory on Sexual and Reproductive Health of Guatemala.
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
Live Football At 777score
It has now become much easier to follow the key competitions of the best athletes. On the website of sports statistics, you will always find information
‘I Want To Have Sex With Wizkid, I Dream About Him’ – Young Nigerian Lady
Posted by Kabir Afolayan on October 25, 2018 under Entertainment 0 Following the trending Wizkid’s song video ‘Fever’ which featured his ‘Big sis’ Tiwa Savage, as
‘Nobody Will Leave Nigeria For You’ – PDP Replies President Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party has condemned President Buhari’s statement where he said Nigerians “who feel they have another country may choose to go.” The PDP described
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
2 farmers killed as Boko Haram insurgents attack village in Borno
- Boko Haram insurgents have killed two farmers in Borno state- Brig -General Abdulamalik Biu made this known on Saturday, October 20- Biu said
Lagos state government restores door-to-door waste evacuation by PSP operators
- Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAM), otherwise known as PSP operators, has been directed to resume door-to-door evacuation of waste in Lagos state-
11 unforgettable fashion triumphs of former first lady Patience Jonathan as she clocks a new age
To know the name Patience Jonathan is to recognise the strong force of a woman who was Nigeria's first lady from 2010- 2015. Born October
Please don’t argue my age with me - Beautiful Nollywood actress says as she turns 21(photos)
Beautiful Yoruba actress Bidemi Kosoko on Sunday, October 21, turned a year older and has taken to her Instagram handle to share stunning birthday pictures.According
Sports: Eagles blow big 4th quarter lead to the Panthers after getting caught celebrating prematurely
The Philadelphia Eagles blew a 17-point fourth quarter lead on Sunday at home against the Carolina Panthers. The Eagles defense had been particularly dominant
UNILORIN produces bulletproof gadgets, 103 bag first class division
By Demola Akinyemi Ahead of last year’s performance, which was 89, one-hundred and three (103) students of the University of Ilorin, will be honoured with the
Post Your Comment below: >>