WAWU!!! 13-Year-Old Rape Victim Gives Birth To A Set Of Triplets



A teenager from Momostenango, Guatemala, identified as Francisca López Pérez was raped by a candy seller who she has not been able to identify, and she became pregnant with triplets, according to Univisión .

The 13-year-old, who did not know she was pregnant until she saw the changes in her body, gave birth last May, but both she and her children suffered from malnutrition. .

The triplets weighed about 1kg each and two of them were rushed to a hospital in the area, however, 25 days later, they died.

After childbirth, Pérez and the only survivor of the triplets, live in heartbreaking poverty, complicated even more because the child needs oxygen and must be taken to the hospital constantly. .

Pérez lives with her mother and seven other siblings in a house built with woods, according to the Observatory on Sexual and Reproductive Health of Guatemala.

