‘I Want To Have Sex With Wizkid, I Dream About Him’ – Young Nigerian Lady



Posted by Kabir Afolayan on October 25, 2018

Following the trending Wizkid’s song video ‘Fever’ which featured his ‘Big sis’ Tiwa Savage, as a video vixen, a Nigerian lady has revealed her bizarre intentions for the singer.

The young lady who seems not to care about the backlash that will follow, took to her Twitter page to declare that she just wants to “Bleep” the singer after several dreams of them having sex.

She wrote:

‘I sha want to Bleep Wizkid, I’ve had several dreams about it . It was a madness’

Most Watched Movies

