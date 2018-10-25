Posted by Kabir Afolayan on October 25, 2018 under Entertainment 0
Following the trending Wizkid’s song video ‘Fever’ which featured his ‘Big sis’ Tiwa Savage, as a video vixen, a Nigerian lady has revealed her bizarre intentions for the singer.
The young lady who seems not to care about the backlash that will follow, took to her Twitter page to declare that she just wants to “Bleep” the singer after several dreams of them having sex.
She wrote:
‘I sha want to Bleep Wizkid, I’ve had several dreams about it . It was a madness’
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
Live Football At 777score
It has now become much easier to follow the key competitions of the best athletes. On the website of sports statistics, you will always find information
‘I Want To Have Sex With Wizkid, I Dream About Him’ – Young Nigerian Lady
Posted by Kabir Afolayan on October 25, 2018 under Entertainment 0 Following the trending Wizkid’s song video ‘Fever’ which featured his ‘Big sis’ Tiwa Savage, as
‘Nobody Will Leave Nigeria For You’ – PDP Replies President Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party has condemned President Buhari’s statement where he said Nigerians “who feel they have another country may choose to go.” The PDP described
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Lawyer reveals strategy being adopted to get Fayose out of EFCC detention
- Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) reveals that there are plans to get former Governor Ayodele Fayose out of EFCC custody- Ozekhome says Fayose's lawyer will
'FG Has Rehabilitated 254 Repentant Boko Haram Members So Far'
At least 254 repentant Boko Haram members have so far been reintegrated into society by the Federal Government. Major General Bamidele Shafa, Coordinator, Operation Safe Corridor,
Buhari tasks traditional rulers on building bridges of unity
Benin – President Muhammadu Buhari has called on traditional rulers across the country to continue to build bridges of unity to ensure the development of
Lifestyle: THEN & NOW: The cast of 'The Big Bang Theory'
"The Big Bang Theory" is the longest-running multi-cam sitcom of all time. With 11 seasons under its belt, the beloved CBS sitcom will take its
Actress Shola Fapson offered N4.7m to star in an adult film
Nollywood actress and TV personality, Dorca Shola Fapson, has taken to social media to reveal that she was offered a whooping N4.7m to star
European Leagues group calls for more level playing field
A proposal aimed at reducing the financial gulf between the continent’s richest clubs and the rest was put forward by the European Leagues group (EL)
Post Your Comment below: >>