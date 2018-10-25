Live Football At 777score

It has now become much easier to follow the key competitions of the best athletes.

This season, attention of many fans is riveted to Serie A. The Italian championship became popular after Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus team from Turin.

The Old Lady has started the season very confidently, and already at this stage it can be said that it will be extremely difficult for competitors to catch up with Allegri’s squad in the standings.

That is why the remaining clubs are now focused on the struggle for a place in the zone of the Champions League. Here, the chances of Milan Inter, which shows an excellent game this season are very high.

In particular, this season it is impossible not to mention the progress of Sparta Prague u21. The team shows an interesting and packed football, which, most importantly, brings results.

Inter’s Prospects In Current Season

Going back to Milan Inter, we’d like to note that in the summer the club did a good job at the transfer market.

Thus, it signed Nainggolan, Vrsaljko and a number of other football players, many of whom had already become an important part of the Black and Blues.

Spalletti’s team successfully performs in the international arena, where they managed to get 2 wins in the starting rounds of the Champions League.

In the most prestigious European club tournament, Inter at this stage is confronted by a number of strong teams:

Barcelona;

Tottanham;

PSV.

It is highly likely that this season, for the first time in many years, Inter will be able to reach the playoffs, and then much will depend on the results of the draw.

As for the struggle in the domestic championship, it is extremely important for Spalletti and his squad not to lose points in the matches against teams whose level is noticeably lower.

The previous season, this was not enough to eventually take a higher position.

If this can be achieved, then a place in the Champions League zone is almost guaranteed to the Black and Blues.

