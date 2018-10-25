1 Year After His Slipt From G-worldwide, Do You Think Kizz Daniel Is Doing Well Now Than He Was Then?

After serving us hot wave making, and ever blazing songs since he release of chart-topping single “Woju” and his critically acclaimed song, Yeba in the year 2015, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, formerly known as Kiss Daniel, now “Kizz Daniel” created his own spot in the heart of music lovers.

Kizz Daniels served us hot musics back to back and was also a nominee in the next rated category of the 2015 edition of Headies awards. He proved his critics wrong by dropping good musics afterwards and ha refused to be irrelevant since then.

In November 2017, Kizz Daniel announced his split from his record label, G-Worldwide and created his own label called FLYBOY I.N.C. He was sued to court by the former record label but was not found guilty for any of the crimes he was accused of.

Kizz Daniel went on to create his own record label and also proving the owners of his then record label wrong. He has found it hard to settle nicely afterwards as he is yet to release as good music as he used to when he was in G-Worldwide.

Could he be busy with other things or waiting for the perfect tracks to prove some more of his critics wrong, or what?

He has his second studio album on the way tho. He has released just few singles this year but bags a huge number of collaborations from the likes of DJ Neptune, Omawunmi, DJ Spinall, and so much more.

The fact remains that G-Worldwide helped Kizz Daniels just as much as Kizz Daniel helped them because it was Kizz Daniel’s musical talent that made us all know there is a record label called G-worldwide. They both complimented themselves.

