Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

Looking Dope!! Ege Crooner ‘Danny S’ Dazzle In New Photos (What Do You Think About His New Look?)



Posted by Mcadioh on October 25, 2018 under Entertainment 1

The latest street sensational act, Danny S releases some stunning pictures of himself, and guess what, the picture STEW!

Checkout more pictures below:-

What Do You Think About His New Look?

Drop your comments..

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT


Share this post with your Friends on

 

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 25/10/2018 10:01:00 BREAKING: President Buhari Commissions New Terminal Building At PH International Airport (See Photo)

BREAKING: President Buhari Commissions New Terminal Building At PH International Airport (See Photo)

Posted by Kabir Afolayan on October 25, 2018 under Naija News 0 President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, October 25, inaugurated the new terminal building at the

0 Top News 25/10/2018 10:07:00 “I Have Slept With 17 Men So Far” – Young Lady Opens Up

“I Have Slept With 17 Men So Far” – Young Lady Opens Up

Posted by OG DEJI on October 25, 2018 under Talk Zone 4 Within a period of 10 years, this young lady in question has successfully bedded

0 Top News 25/10/2018 10:12:00 If You Could Advice Tiwa Savage Right Now, What Advice Would You Give Her?

If You Could Advice Tiwa Savage Right Now, What Advice Would You Give Her?

Hi Guys! It’s quite disheartening that Nigerian artiste are now dropping the goal of being entertaining. Many are now struggling to be the loudest and craziest. In

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/10/2018 12:42:00 Atiku will give SGF slot to South-West as South-East gets VP – Daniel

Atiku will give SGF slot to South-West as South-East gets VP – Daniel

…Peter Obi’s choice as VP to carry South-Eat along …Says  Atiku’s manifesto soon to be out By Anthony Ogbonna The Director-General,  Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Gbenga Daniel, has

0 News 19/10/2018 08:10:00 Davido's girlfriend Chioma gushes about her 23rd birthday album (photos)

Davido's girlfriend Chioma gushes about her 23rd birthday album (photos)

About some months ago, Chioma, girlfriend to popular singer Davido, celebrated her 23rd birthday in style. Legit.ng was on hand to cover news about the

0 News 18/10/2018 18:19:00 Politics: Top Republican slams Trump's 'clampdown' on intelligence about missing journalist Khashoggi and calls on him to take a stand

Politics: Top Republican slams Trump's 'clampdown' on intelligence about missing journalist Khashoggi and calls on him to take a stand

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker said Thursday that the Trump administration must end its "clampdown" on intelligence about the alleged torture and murder of

0 News 24/10/2018 10:53:00 Meet pretty Elizabeth, an undergraduate who sells dried fish and pepper to fund her university education (video)

Meet pretty Elizabeth, an undergraduate who sells dried fish and pepper to fund her university education (video)

There is a saying which states that the best legacy you can leave for your child is a good education.Education is good but expensive especially

0 News 18/10/2018 18:03:00 7 successful footballers who are now managers in top clubs

7 successful footballers who are now managers in top clubs

Thierry Henry was recently appointed as the new manager at Monaco and he is now eligible to join an illustrious list of top footballers who

0 News 19/10/2018 06:17:00 Video: Watch Oba’s new wife, Naomi ministering in church

Video: Watch Oba’s new wife, Naomi ministering in church

The Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Friday, unveiled his new wife, Queen Morenike Naomi Oluwaseyi. The new Queen, 25, a prophetess, is the Founder/President

Most Watched Movies

cron