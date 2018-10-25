Legendary Thursday:- 2Baba vs D’Banj – Who Do You Think Has More Hit Songs?

Hi Guys,
Before we dive into the Topic at hand, let me quickly do a short Analysis of what a Hit Song means before some people start judging or commenting based on the number of songs the Artiste has.
Random Songs can’t be classified as Hit. Hit songs are Special Kind of songs that will surely hijack the Attention of people anywhere it’s been played.
Can you now differentiate between a Hit song and a Regular song?
We are all aware of the numerous good songs 2Baba & D’Banj has given to us in this Music industry. This post is not to start a supremacy battle amidst these two legends.
Now to our Question ????
Between 2Baba & D’Banj – Who Do You Think Has The Most Hit Songs?
Be Sincere in your comments irrespective of who you actually like.
Tell us who you think has got the most hit songs and also tell us the 5 hit songs you like and enjoyed the most from your chosen Artiste.
Lets Go!
For Me Adioh – I will choose D’Banj and here are his 5 hit songs I enjoyed most below:-
- Pere
- Oliver Twist
- Tongolo
- Mr Endowed
- Fall In Love
What About You?
Drop yours!!!
.
2Baba, D’banj And Psquare – Which One Of Them Is Worth Calling A Musical Legend?
