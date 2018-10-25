Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

Meet The 14-Year-Old Nigerian Schoolgirl With An ‘Electric Brain’ (Photo)



A 14-year-old Nigerian schoolgirl has gained the attention of social media users for being a genius after she was nicknamed ‘Electric Brain’ because of her academic feat.

A 14-year-old school girl identified as Oluwatunmise Idowu, is being celebrated online and has got the internet buzzing with mixed reactions over how incredibly smart she is.

It was learnt that Oluwatunmise had in 2016, solved 17 mathematical questions correctly in 60 seconds, on the Cowbellpedia TV quiz show, an impressive feat that earned her the nickname, ‘Electric Brain‘.

There’s no doubt that the future is bright for the young girl who is not only brilliant but also great at thinking critically under pressure.

‏A Twitter page @SplufikNG, who shared her incredible news online, posted her photo and wrote:

“Meet Oluwatunmise Idowu, 14-year-old girl who has been described as a scholar with an “electric” brain. In 2016, she solved 17 Mathematical problems correctly in 60 seconds, a record on Cowbellpedia TV-Quiz Show. The record is still unbroken till date.”

Many social media users have expressed love for the young girl who is definitely one of the smart heads in her generation.

See below:-

Meet Oluwatunmise Idowu, 14-year-old girl who has been described as a scholar with an “electric” brain. In 2016, she solved 17 Mathematical problems correctly in 60 seconds, a record on Cowbellpedia TV-Quiz Show).

The record is still unbroken till date. pic.twitter.com/ymFzbZXqfQ

— NG to the World (@SplufikNG) October 24, 2018

f

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT


Share this post with your Friends on

 

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 25/10/2018 10:01:00 BREAKING: President Buhari Commissions New Terminal Building At PH International Airport (See Photo)

BREAKING: President Buhari Commissions New Terminal Building At PH International Airport (See Photo)

Posted by Kabir Afolayan on October 25, 2018 under Naija News 0 President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, October 25, inaugurated the new terminal building at the

0 Top News 25/10/2018 10:07:00 “I Have Slept With 17 Men So Far” – Young Lady Opens Up

“I Have Slept With 17 Men So Far” – Young Lady Opens Up

Posted by OG DEJI on October 25, 2018 under Talk Zone 4 Within a period of 10 years, this young lady in question has successfully bedded

0 Top News 25/10/2018 10:12:00 If You Could Advice Tiwa Savage Right Now, What Advice Would You Give Her?

If You Could Advice Tiwa Savage Right Now, What Advice Would You Give Her?

Hi Guys! It’s quite disheartening that Nigerian artiste are now dropping the goal of being entertaining. Many are now struggling to be the loudest and craziest. In

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/10/2018 15:04:00 Rivers Angels beat Ibom Angels to win Aiteo Cup

Rivers Angels beat Ibom Angels to win Aiteo Cup

Yenagoa – Rivers Angels Women Football Club of Port Harcourt on Tuesday in Yenagoa won the 2018 Women’s Aiteo Cup competition by beating Ibom Angels

0 News 19/10/2018 06:42:00 Bolt has slim chances in football, Says Ex-Australia coach Postecoglou

Bolt has slim chances in football, Says Ex-Australia coach Postecoglou

Former Australia coach, Ange Postecoglou has cast doubt on Usain Bolt’s hopes of re-inventing himself as a football player and earning a professional A-League contract

0 News 24/10/2018 08:10:00 Finance minister clears dusts on childbirth limit, says her statement misconstrued

Finance minister clears dusts on childbirth limit, says her statement misconstrued

- Finance minister has denied news that FG was working on a policy regulating childbirth- The minister debunked the rumour through her Twitter handle- She

0 News 24/10/2018 06:03:00 Lifestyle: Disappointing photos show what royal life is really like

Lifestyle: Disappointing photos show what royal life is really like

Lifestyle Disappointing photos show what royal life is really like Published: 51 minutes ago , Refreshed: 34 minutes ago Alison Millington ');

0 News 19/10/2018 04:34:00 5 tips to keep your account safe from fraudsters

5 tips to keep your account safe from fraudsters

Would you like to get some important tips that can help you keep your account safe and prevent fraudulent people from stealing from you? Then

0 News 22/10/2018 04:50:00 IPRA 2018: Russia, Japan, Turkey win Multiple PR Awards in Barcelona

IPRA 2018: Russia, Japan, Turkey win Multiple PR Awards in Barcelona

Nigeria, Spain, UAE Win Dual AwardsIt was a celebration of excellence when 30 countries from different continents won awards at the 2018 Golden World Awards

Most Watched Movies

cron