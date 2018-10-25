Tell Us!! What Is The Worst Thing That Has Happened To You This Year?

A lot has happened this year, lot of challenges and other things has happened either from family, friend or at work place everyone faces challenges.
This year, a lot of people have died, some had car accident while some face some challenges in Marriage, Family and other things, both the Rich and Poor face challenges.
Me:- Early this year, I lost a friend that’s just like a sister to me and that is the worst things that has happened to me this year.
Over to you guys ????????
What Is The Worst Thing That Has Happened To You This Year?
Will love to hear from you guys
Drop your comments
f
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
BREAKING: President Buhari Commissions New Terminal Building At PH International Airport (See Photo)
Posted by Kabir Afolayan on October 25, 2018 under Naija News 0 President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, October 25, inaugurated the new terminal building at the
“I Have Slept With 17 Men So Far” – Young Lady Opens Up
Posted by OG DEJI on October 25, 2018 under Talk Zone 4 Within a period of 10 years, this young lady in question has successfully bedded
If You Could Advice Tiwa Savage Right Now, What Advice Would You Give Her?
Hi Guys! It’s quite disheartening that Nigerian artiste are now dropping the goal of being entertaining. Many are now struggling to be the loudest and craziest. In
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Wife of Benue militia leader, 12 others killed as military, ‘Gana’ gang engage in gun duel
Wife of suspected militia leader, Terwase Agwaza, also known as ‘Gana’, and 12 of his members were reportedly killed while a soldier was declared missing
Senate approves Science and Technology varsity for FCT
By Henry Umoru ABUJA—THE Senate, Thursday approved the establishment of a Specialized University of Science and Technology for the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. With this development, it
Ondo APC moves towards reconciliation
By Dayo Johnson, Akure AHEAD of next year’s election, the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress has called for a genuine reconciliation of all
Ekweremadu and PDP: Typical Case of Use and Dump
By Barnabas Nze Last week, I predicted that despite his sacrifices and exploits for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in its darkest hours, Chief Ike Ekweremadu
35 Jos prisoners to sit for NECO exams
- 35 inmates of the Jos prison will participate in the 2018 Nov/Dec Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE)- The inmates who comprised of 32 males
We remain focused in securing the country, stabilising economy – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration will continue to review its interventions and projections on security and the economy, with the hope of bringing peace
Post Your Comment below: >>