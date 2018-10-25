Tell Us!! What Is The Worst Thing That Has Happened To You This Year?

A lot has happened this year, lot of challenges and other things has happened either from family, friend or at work place everyone faces challenges.

This year, a lot of people have died, some had car accident while some face some challenges in Marriage, Family and other things, both the Rich and Poor face challenges.

Me:- Early this year, I lost a friend that’s just like a sister to me and that is the worst things that has happened to me this year.

What Is The Worst Thing That Has Happened To You This Year?

