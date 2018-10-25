Let’s Talk!!! What Do You Think Has Reduced The Rate Of Crime And Unemployment In Nigeria?

It’s a good thing to see and hear that quite a huge number of things have come into existence to reduce the rate of crime and unemployment among youths and even most adults these day. These days, we have a lot of things that have gotten even most employed people engaged.

The government claim the rate of unemployment has reduced because of the work they claimed they’ve made available (Scam!).

These days, there have been so many automatic jobs that have been made available by different individual without the contribution of the government.

These jobs do not require any interview, protocols, rules or too many strings. You will be a boss on your own.

It all just depends on your creativity, innovative and invention ideas. Some of these jobs include Football bets, Social Media PRs, and so much more.

What Do You Think Has Reduced The Rate Of Crime And Unemployment In The Country?

