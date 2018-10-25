Let’s Talk!!! What Do You Think Has Reduced The Rate Of Crime And Unemployment In Nigeria?

It’s a good thing to see and hear that quite a huge number of things have come into existence to reduce the rate of crime and unemployment among youths and even most adults these day. These days, we have a lot of things that have gotten even most employed people engaged.
The government claim the rate of unemployment has reduced because of the work they claimed they’ve made available (Scam!).
These days, there have been so many automatic jobs that have been made available by different individual without the contribution of the government.
These jobs do not require any interview, protocols, rules or too many strings. You will be a boss on your own.
It all just depends on your creativity, innovative and invention ideas. Some of these jobs include Football bets, Social Media PRs, and so much more.
So Guys ????
What Do You Think Has Reduced The Rate Of Crime And Unemployment In The Country?
Drop Your Comments…
.
Who Is To Blame For The Growing Number Of Yahoo Boys In Nigeria?
Do You Agree? Yahoo Yahoo Played A Huge Role In Reducing Cultism In Nigeria Institution? – Get In Here
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
BREAKING: President Buhari Commissions New Terminal Building At PH International Airport (See Photo)
Posted by Kabir Afolayan on October 25, 2018 under Naija News 0 President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, October 25, inaugurated the new terminal building at the
“I Have Slept With 17 Men So Far” – Young Lady Opens Up
Posted by OG DEJI on October 25, 2018 under Talk Zone 4 Within a period of 10 years, this young lady in question has successfully bedded
If You Could Advice Tiwa Savage Right Now, What Advice Would You Give Her?
Hi Guys! It’s quite disheartening that Nigerian artiste are now dropping the goal of being entertaining. Many are now struggling to be the loudest and craziest. In
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Police allegedly deny knowing its men accompanied suspended NHIS boss to office
The Nigerian police has reportedly denied knowledge of the fact that some of its officers accompanied Usman Yusuf, executive secretary of the National Health Insurance
Aid Workers’ Killings: ActionAid calls on FG to promptly rescue Loksha, Sharibu, others
By Gabriel Ewepu ABUJA- AN international humanitarian organization, ActionAid Nigeria, yesterday, called on the Federal Government, to promptly rescue of Alice Loksha, Leah Sharibu, and others
Lifestyle: Tesla's car deposits decreased during the third quarter, even though it posted a surprise profit (TSLA)
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Tesla said vehicle deposits decreased slightly during the third quarter to $906 million. The automaker received $942 million in deposits during
We’ll make tourism veritable income earner for Nigeria – Buhari
By Emmanuel Elebeke & Maxwell Tochukwu President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to make tourism a veritable income earner for the nation. BuhariThe President spoke yesterday while flagging
Pulse Blogger: Human relationships and apologies
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Reliance on violence leads to ultimate self-destruction - Buhari condemns communal crisis which claimed 55 lives in Kaduna
- The latest communal violence in Kasuwa Magani in Kaduna state has been condemned by President Muhammadu Buhari- According to the president, resorting to bloodshed
Post Your Comment below: >>