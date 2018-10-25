Toke Makinwa Reacts To Wizkid’s Video Featuring Tiwa Savage

Just like everyone who has been reacting to Wizkid’s new video for his latest single ‘Fever,’ Tiwa Savage has her own thoughts about the trending video.
Trust Toke Makinwa to always give a different and cool vibe to any gist as she took to her Twitter page on Wednesday, October 25, 2018, where she gave her own view of the video.
“After watching the fever video, I’m looking for romance I just want to hexperience chemistry, physics, and biology at ones #Fever,” she tweeted.
Toke Makinwa isn’t the only one who took to Twitter to react over the video where Tiwa Savage and Wizkid had countless intense romantic moments. Nigerians in their numbers went wild the moment the video was released on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.
