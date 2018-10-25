Hi Guys!

It’s quite disheartening that Nigerian artiste are now dropping the goal of being entertaining. Many are now struggling to be the loudest and craziest.

In my own opinion, Tiwa Savage pulling stew move on Wizkid “Fever” video is all shades of wrong and too belittling of her personality.

It’s understandable if she was a featured artiste on the song. I wonder how Jam will feel when he’s older and discovered that his mum has acted a cheap vixen role to stew up one music video.

Let’s leave the age gap aside due to business but she should have respected her ex-husband. Whether she likes it or not, Teebliz contributed a lot to making her popular in Nigeria’s music industry.

Hummm! Let me drop my pen here before I overwrite about this matter.

Guys, let’s take a deep look at the whole situation and offer advice to our dear Tiwa Savage. The deal is ????

If You Could Advice Tiwa Savage Right Now, What Advice Would You Give Her?

