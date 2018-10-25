Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

“I Have Slept With 17 Men So Far” – Young Lady Opens Up



Posted by OG DEJI on October 25, 2018

Within a period of 10 years, this young lady in question has successfully bedded about 17 men despite not being a prostitute.

Relationship blogger and online psychologist, Joro Olumofin has shared the story of a 27 year old lady who is worried about her ‘body count’.

According to her personal account, she started having s*x in 2008 and has since slept with 17 men for love and not money. The Ibadan resident is presently troubled as she is still single.

Read her story below:-

