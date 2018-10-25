BREAKING: President Buhari Commissions New Terminal Building At PH International Airport (See Photo)

Posted by Kabir Afolayan on October 25, 2018 under Naija News 0

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, October 25, inaugurated the new terminal building at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

This disclosure was made known by Bashir Ahmad, his Personal Assistant on New Media on his Twitter handle @BashirAhmaad.

He wrote:

“The Port Harcourt International Airport has a new terminal, President Muhammadu Buhari has just commissioned it.”

