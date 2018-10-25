Posted by Kabir Afolayan on October 25, 2018 under Naija News 0
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, October 25, inaugurated the new terminal building at the Port Harcourt International Airport.
This disclosure was made known by Bashir Ahmad, his Personal Assistant on New Media on his Twitter handle @BashirAhmaad.
He wrote:
“The Port Harcourt International Airport has a new terminal, President Muhammadu Buhari has just commissioned it.”
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
BREAKING: President Buhari Commissions New Terminal Building At PH International Airport (See Photo)
Posted by Kabir Afolayan on October 25, 2018 under Naija News 0 President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, October 25, inaugurated the new terminal building at the
“I Have Slept With 17 Men So Far” – Young Lady Opens Up
Posted by OG DEJI on October 25, 2018 under Talk Zone 4 Within a period of 10 years, this young lady in question has successfully bedded
If You Could Advice Tiwa Savage Right Now, What Advice Would You Give Her?
Hi Guys! It’s quite disheartening that Nigerian artiste are now dropping the goal of being entertaining. Many are now struggling to be the loudest and craziest. In
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
DELSU graduate reportedly runs mad, climbs mast to sit down
DELSU graduate reportedly runs mad, climbs mast to sit down The effect of a long mental health battle manifested in a man who climbed a mast
Team Anambra wins NCC Tennis League
THE fourth edition of the Nigerian Lawn Tennis League sponsored by the Nigerian Communication Commission NCC held in Warri Delta State was on Sunday won
Ini Edo is not crazy about men who date for money
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Enugu Rangers win first Nigerian Cup since 1983
Enugu Rangers staged a thrilling comeback from three goals down to beat Kano Pillars on penalties and win their first Nigerian Cup since 1983 on
Find out if you are living in the most peaceful state in Nigeria
The most peaceful state in Nigeria. If you search for a new home, wish to enjoy the big city’s way of life or carry out
Joy for Sarri as Chelsea set to hand superstar new deal following his impressive start to the season
- German defender Rudiger gearing up for new contract negotiation with Chelsea - The former Roma star netted one of the Blues goals against Man
Post Your Comment below: >>