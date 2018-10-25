Nobody Will Remove Oshiomhole – Senator Omo-Agege Reacts To Alleged Search For APC Chair’s Replacement

While speaking exclusively to Vanguard, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on Thursday, declared that nobody would remove Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the APC, saying: “We will resist it and it will fail.”
The senator representing Delta Central senatorial district, stated that Oshiomhole enjoys the support of President Muhammadu Buhari and power brokers in the Presidency, while a Reconciliation Committee comprising leaders of the party would soon move out to dialogue with those still upset over the outcome of the primaries.
In a reaction of the reports making the rounds that stakeholders of the party in the South-South, the home base of Oshiomhole, have begun search for his replacement, Omo-Agege, dismissed the move.
Senator Omo-Agege said: “I am not aware of any move to replace Oshiomhole and to the extent that there is any such move, it will fail. It will fail because I know that Oshiomhole enjoys the confidence of Mr. President, he enjoys the confidence of who is who in the Presidency.
“Yes there are lots of agitations and allegations flowing from the primaries. You will imagine that as a family that there are bound to be problems after the primary, it is the ability of the party to address the post-primary challenges that makes it strong or otherwise.
“I know that a Reconciliation Committee is about to be put in place and leaders are going to be reach out to those who are aggrieved, but I can tell you there is no legitimate move to go after Oshiomohle’s seat.
“I repeat, to the extent that it is being contemplated, we will resist it and it will fail. We are talking seriously and you are talking about people who do not matter in the party. For the major stakeholders, there is nothing like that, we are satisfied with the stewardship of Comrade Oshiohole.
“As I said earlier, yes there is bound to be agitation in every primary, it does not matter who is superintending over the primary, even if you bring an angel to conduct it, there will still be challenges, once again, it is the ability of Oshiomhole to rise above the post primary challenges and addresses it that matters.
“But I can tell you any move from the South-South or anywhere to remove Oshiomhole from that seat will be resisted and it will fail,” he added.
However, ex-APC presidential aspirant, Alhaji Mumakai Unagha, who spoke to journalists, confirmed the hunt for “an acceptable and mature candidate” to replace Oshiomhole.
Unagha said: “Gentlemen of the press, following the clarion call on the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Adams Oshomhole to resign, we, APC stakeholders, in the South-South have commenced search for his replacement.”
“Oshiomhole is no longer a saleable candidate, he is a bad product that cannot be hawked in the public market nor advertised.
“Whether the position of the national chairman will still come from Edo State for now I do not know as the immediate past chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun as well as the current chairman are all from Edo state
“We are working within the time frame to come out with an acceptable and mature candidate that would savage the party and deliver it to victory in the 2019 general election.
“We, the stakeholders wish to assure APC faithful across board that hope is not lost yet as the party will come out stronger and deliver President Muhammadu Buhari in the forth coming election.
“We call on the national chairman to respect the wishes of the people by resigning since the clarion calls is also a no confidence vote on him.
“We also call on President Muhammadu Buhari to save the situation to relieve the chairman of the party so that he can face his corruption case or cases that are pending in courts. APC is a party of integrity and genuine change. APC is a party of integrity and genuine change,” Unagha stated.
f
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
DO YOU KNOW!!! Adekunle Gold Is The Only Nigerian Artiste That Has Never Lost Any Award Nominated For
Sequence to his super, ever inspiring, wave making, soul uplifting, ever green and ever relevant hit single “Sade” which got him signed to YBNL record
Minimum Wage: We’ll Begin Strike – NLC Speaks Out, React To FG’s ‘No Work, No Pay’
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has served a formal notice to the Federal Government that its members will begin an indefinite national strike from November
Are You A Christian? See What The Bible Says About Gambling ( A Must Read)
Closeup on a man reading a big heavy bookIn Ecclesiastes 5:10; Whoever loves money never has enough; whoever loves wealth is never satisfied with their
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Juremi Foundation empowers physically challenged with wheel chairs and clutches
As an advocate for the rights of underprivileged persons living with disabilities, Juremi foundation has carried out an outreach program aimed at giving out mobility
Politics: Jamal Khashoggi's fiancée wrote a touching tribute for him on Twitter hours after Saudi authorities confirmed his death
The fiancée of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist and prominent Saudi critic who died inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, wrote a touching tribute to him
Champions League: Man United vs Juventus head-to-head stats
Premier League giants Manchester United and Juventus lock horns at Old Trafford on Tuesday, October 23. The Red Devils will hope they can return to
Politics: The operation that led to Khashoggi’s killing was reportedly run via Skype by one of Crown Prince Mohammed’s top henchmen
The operation that led to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death was reportedly coordinated via Skype by one of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's top aides,
Lagos 2019: Ndigbo leaders pledge to deliver votes for APC
By Olasunkanmi Akoni LAGOS—A group comprising of leaders of Ndigbo in All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, has constituted a new set of 10 man
Relief for motorists as FG finally awards contract for rehabilitation of Lagos-Badagry Expressway
A contract for the repair of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway was awarded by the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday, October 24.The development was made public on
Post Your Comment below: >>