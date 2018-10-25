Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

See What Was Done To This Snake By Corps Members (Photos)



Posted by Komolafe Daniel on October 25, 2018 under Talk Zone 0

Posted as sent:

Out of boredom me and my colleagues decided to go on an Adventure into a bush behind the corpers lodge in search for a bush meat, luckily for us we came across a snake struggling for survival, been caught by a trap.

The pictures below complete my story.

f

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT


Share this post with your Friends on

 



Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 25/10/2018 12:26:00 DO YOU KNOW!!! Adekunle Gold Is The Only Nigerian Artiste That Has Never Lost Any Award Nominated For

DO YOU KNOW!!! Adekunle Gold Is The Only Nigerian Artiste That Has Never Lost Any Award Nominated For

Sequence to his super, ever inspiring, wave making, soul uplifting, ever green and ever relevant hit single “Sade” which got him signed to YBNL record

0 Top News 25/10/2018 12:36:00 Minimum Wage: We’ll Begin Strike – NLC Speaks Out, React To FG’s ‘No Work, No Pay’

Minimum Wage: We’ll Begin Strike – NLC Speaks Out, React To FG’s ‘No Work, No Pay’

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has served a formal notice to the Federal Government that its members will begin an indefinite national strike from November

0 Top News 25/10/2018 12:36:00 Are You A Christian? See What The Bible Says About Gambling ( A Must Read)

Are You A Christian? See What The Bible Says About Gambling ( A Must Read)

Closeup on a man reading a big heavy bookIn Ecclesiastes 5:10; Whoever loves money never has enough; whoever loves wealth is never satisfied with their

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/10/2018 15:47:00 Tanker falls on Otedola bridge (photos)

Tanker falls on Otedola bridge (photos)

A tanker loaded with diesel has fallen on Otedola bridge enroute Berger in Lagos state.According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authrity (LASTMA), the incident

0 News 23/10/2018 09:56:00 Eight Villagers 'Killed' In Fresh Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh Crisis In Delta

Eight Villagers 'Killed' In Fresh Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh Crisis In Delta

There was pandemonium and tension on Monday following renewed bloody clash between the people of Aladja community, Udu Local Government Area and Ogbe-Ijoh community, Warri

0 News 22/10/2018 10:09:00 Sowore Picks Accomplished Public Health Expert, Dr. Rabiu Ahmed Rufai, As Running Mate

Sowore Picks Accomplished Public Health Expert, Dr. Rabiu Ahmed Rufai, As Running Mate

Dr. Rabiu Ahmed Rufai has been selected as the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC). Dr. Rufai's appointment was announced by Dr Malcolm Fabiyi, Deputy

0 News 19/10/2018 03:42:00 Ogeleloyinbo: Obaship tussle tears Ondo community apart

Ogeleloyinbo: Obaship tussle tears Ondo community apart

By Dayo Johnson AKURE— AN obaship tussle is presently threatening the peace in Ayetoro, a coastal communist community in the oil rich Ilaje council area of

0 News 23/10/2018 17:49:00 British government reportedly informs Nigeria of plans to issue travel document to Kanu - Source

British government reportedly informs Nigeria of plans to issue travel document to Kanu - Source

British authorities have reportedly briefed the Nigerian government about the temporary travel document they are about to issue to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous

0 News 20/10/2018 10:35:00 I believe in Real Madrid more than ever – Lopetegui

I believe in Real Madrid more than ever – Lopetegui

LopeteguiJulen Lopetegui insists he believes in his struggling Real Madrid team more than ever and remains calm about his future despite their 2-1 loss at

Most Watched Movies

cron