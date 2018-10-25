Uganda Unveils The 5th Longest Suspension Bridge In Africa (Photos)

Posted by Komolafe Daniel on October 25, 2018 under Talk Zone 0
African’s 5th longest suspension bridge has recently been unveiled in Uganda. President Yoweri Museveni commissioned the new bridge on Wednesday.
The bridge named the “New Nile Bridge” spans 525m. It is located in the town of Jinja and stretches across the source of the River Nile. The bridge is the second of its kind in East Africa after Tanzania’s Kigamboni Bridge which spans 680m. It is also the fifth longest cable-stayed bridge in Africa.
The bridge, which cost $112million, was funded by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The government of Japan financed 80% as a loan of US$100 million at an annual interest rate of 0.01%, repayable in 10 years but extendable to 40 years.
According to the Uganda President, the bridge was designed to last for 120 years. The beautifully engineered and magnificent structure is set to replace the old Nalubaale Bridge, which was constructed by the British in 1954.
More Photos:
f
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
DO YOU KNOW!!! Adekunle Gold Is The Only Nigerian Artiste That Has Never Lost Any Award Nominated For
Sequence to his super, ever inspiring, wave making, soul uplifting, ever green and ever relevant hit single “Sade” which got him signed to YBNL record
Minimum Wage: We’ll Begin Strike – NLC Speaks Out, React To FG’s ‘No Work, No Pay’
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has served a formal notice to the Federal Government that its members will begin an indefinite national strike from November
Are You A Christian? See What The Bible Says About Gambling ( A Must Read)
Closeup on a man reading a big heavy bookIn Ecclesiastes 5:10; Whoever loves money never has enough; whoever loves wealth is never satisfied with their
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Alex Iwobi reveals secret to his form this season in the Premier League
- Alex Iwobi says he is glad playing in the same team with Mesut Ozil - He claims the German footballer has been of help
British government reportedly informs Nigeria of plans to issue travel document to Kanu - Source
British authorities have reportedly briefed the Nigerian government about the temporary travel document they are about to issue to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous
Kano State Govt. approves mandatory drug test for political appointees, civil servants
Kano— The Kano State Government has approved compulsory drug test for political appointees, civil servants and students seeking admission into the tertiary institutions. The Commissioner for
Man, 28, docked over alleged theft of car engine, gear
Ado-Ekiti – The police on Monday docked a 28-year-old man, Aina Gabriel in an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of a Sienna car
Nwabueze disagrees with Nnamdi Kanu on boycott of 2019 elections
By Clifford Ndujihe LEGAL Icon and chairman of the Igbo Leaders of Thought, ILT, Professor Ben Nwabueze, SAN, has cautioned against the boycott of the 2019
Alaghodaro Summit : Obaseki to showcase social inclusion drive
With less than three weeks to the 2018 Alaghodaro Summit, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has committed to showcasing efforts at social inclusion
Post Your Comment below: >>