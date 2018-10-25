Minimum Wage: Atiku Makes Big Promise To Civil Servants

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has assured Nigerians and workers that his government will be committed to promoting a living wage for the workers.
The former Vice President stated this in a post shared on his Twitter page Thursday.
Atiku wrote, “I want the Nigerian Labour Congress, the Trade Union Congress and the generality of Nigeria’s workers to be assured of my commitment to the principle of a living wage for Nigeria’s workers.
“In my private enterprises, I have shown commitment to the goose that lays the golden egg, and if given the opportunity, I shall extend that commitment to the public sector.”
The NLC and its partner, the Trade Union Congress (TUC), are protesting the resistance of the federal, state and local governments to the proposed adoption of N30,000 as the new minimum wage in the country.
They have warned that unless the figure was accepted by the government, they would call for an indefinite nationwide strike.
