49-year-old Man Hides Cocaine Inside Sandals During Trip To Saudi Arabia

A 49-year-old man, Hassan Mohammed Taiwo, who allegedly hid 1.3 kilogrammes of cocaine inside a pair of sandals, during a trip to Saudi Arabia, was on Wednesday, arraigned before a Federal High Court, Lagos, by the men of National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).
The accused according to the NDLEA lawyer, Mr. J. I. Igunbor, was arrested on May 20, 2018, at about 10. 25 a.m., at the screening 11 wing ‘G’ of the Murtala International Airport, Lagos, during an outward clearance of passengers from Egypt Airways, via Cairo, Egypt.
Igumbor told the court that the operatives of NDLEA discovered the banned drugs in a pair of sandal wore by the accused screening of passengers outwardly.
He was charged before the court for unlawful possession of the hard drugs and attempted to export same with lawful authority.
The offences according to the prosecutor are contrary to and punishable under sections11(b) and 19 of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Lagos of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.
The accused pleaded guilty to the charges.
Following his guilty plea, the prosecutor, Mr. Igumbor, asked the court for a date for review the fact of the matter and subsequence sentence of the accused.
Lawyer to the accused, Chief Lilian Omotunde, did not oppose the request of the prosecutor.
Upon the submissions of the parties, Justice (Professor) Chuka Obiozor, while adjourned the matter till November 22, for review of the facts of the case against the accused and possible judgment, ordered that he should be remanded in prison custody.
Count one of the charge reads: “that you, Hassan Mohammed Taiwo, Male, 49 years, on or about the 20th day of May, 2018 at about 10.25hours, during the outward clearance of passengers from Egypt Airways to Saudi Arabia; via Cairo, at the Screening 11 “G” Wing of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did export 1.300 kilogrammes of Cocaine, a narcotic drug, concealed Inside sandal slippers belonging to you, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 11(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Lagos of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.
And Count two reads: “That you, Hassan Mohammed Taiwo, Male, 49years, on or about the 20’” day of May, 2018 at about 1025hours, during the outward clearance of passengers from Egypt Airways to Saudi Arabia; via Cairo, at the Screening 11 ‘G’ Wing of MurtaIa Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State, within the jurisdiction 0! this Honourable Court, was found In possession of 1.300 kilogrammes of Cocaine, a narcotic drug, concealed Inside sandal slippers belonging to you, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004”.
f
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
DO YOU KNOW!!! Adekunle Gold Is The Only Nigerian Artiste That Has Never Lost Any Award Nominated For
Sequence to his super, ever inspiring, wave making, soul uplifting, ever green and ever relevant hit single “Sade” which got him signed to YBNL record
Minimum Wage: We’ll Begin Strike – NLC Speaks Out, React To FG’s ‘No Work, No Pay’
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has served a formal notice to the Federal Government that its members will begin an indefinite national strike from November
Are You A Christian? See What The Bible Says About Gambling ( A Must Read)
Closeup on a man reading a big heavy bookIn Ecclesiastes 5:10; Whoever loves money never has enough; whoever loves wealth is never satisfied with their
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Lifestyle: Amy Schumer announces she and husband Chris Fischer are expecting their first child through friend's Instagram story
News Not Noise reporter Jessica Yellin announced Amy Schumer's pregnancy on Instagram on Monday. The baby will be Schumer and her husband Chris
Fayemi dissolves boards of agencies, parastatals
- Governor Kayode Fayemi has dissolved boards of government agencies and parastatals- The chairmen of the boards of the agencies were directed to hand over
2019: Atiku to prioritize education, infrastructure, others
By Dirisu YakubuABUJA- With barely four months to the 2019 general elections, Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will turn
APGA sets up reconciliation committee
By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.The National Headquarters of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has set up a Reconciliation Committee headed by the party’s vice presidential candidate,
Obaseki commiserates with Josiah Ohiwerei’s family, salutes contributions to state’s devt
The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the Ohiwerei family over the passing of the former Deputy Speaker of old Bendel State
Politics: Trump pointed fingers at the media at a Wisconsin campaign rally, hours after bomb scare targeted top Democrats
President Donald Trump in a campaign speech called for national unity following the discovery of explosive devices sent to some top Democrats on Wednesday.
Post Your Comment below: >>