49-year-old Man Hides Cocaine Inside Sandals During Trip To Saudi Arabia

A 49-year-old man, Hassan Mohammed Taiwo, who allegedly hid 1.3 kilogrammes of cocaine inside a pair of sandals, during a trip to Saudi Arabia, was on Wednesday, arraigned before a Federal High Court, Lagos, by the men of National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The accused according to the NDLEA lawyer, Mr. J. I. Igunbor, was arrested on May 20, 2018, at about 10. 25 a.m., at the screening 11 wing ‘G’ of the Murtala International Airport, Lagos, during an outward clearance of passengers from Egypt Airways, via Cairo, Egypt.

Igumbor told the court that the operatives of NDLEA discovered the banned drugs in a pair of sandal wore by the accused screening of passengers outwardly.

He was charged before the court for unlawful possession of the hard drugs and attempted to export same with lawful authority.

The offences according to the prosecutor are contrary to and punishable under sections11(b) and 19 of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Lagos of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charges.

Following his guilty plea, the prosecutor, Mr. Igumbor, asked the court for a date for review the fact of the matter and subsequence sentence of the accused.

Lawyer to the accused, Chief Lilian Omotunde, did not oppose the request of the prosecutor.

Upon the submissions of the parties, Justice (Professor) Chuka Obiozor, while adjourned the matter till November 22, for review of the facts of the case against the accused and possible judgment, ordered that he should be remanded in prison custody.

Count one of the charge reads: “that you, Hassan Mohammed Taiwo, Male, 49 years, on or about the 20th day of May, 2018 at about 10.25hours, during the outward clearance of passengers from Egypt Airways to Saudi Arabia; via Cairo, at the Screening 11 “G” Wing of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did export 1.300 kilogrammes of Cocaine, a narcotic drug, concealed Inside sandal slippers belonging to you, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 11(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Lagos of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

And Count two reads: “That you, Hassan Mohammed Taiwo, Male, 49years, on or about the 20’” day of May, 2018 at about 1025hours, during the outward clearance of passengers from Egypt Airways to Saudi Arabia; via Cairo, at the Screening 11 ‘G’ Wing of MurtaIa Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State, within the jurisdiction 0! this Honourable Court, was found In possession of 1.300 kilogrammes of Cocaine, a narcotic drug, concealed Inside sandal slippers belonging to you, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004”.

