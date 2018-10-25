Are You A Christian? See What The Bible Says About Gambling ( A Must Read)

Closeup on a man reading a big heavy book

In Ecclesiastes 5:10; Whoever loves money never has enough; whoever loves wealth is never satisfied with their income.

This passage is trying to tell us that even as many may say “Once I win such amount of money, I shall quit betting” and if they eventually have it, they shall never be satisfied as long as that love of money is still there.

In 1 Timothy 6:10; For the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil.

As one may not have such amount of required money to bet a game, such person may decide to steal or use any of the properties to gamble or may even use them to get loan or may sell them

Since you love money, you are ready to do anything to get it. Things like;

To kill,

Selling your soul to the devil etc.

Because your neighbor or your friend has money which you don’t have, you may decide to kill him or try to spend the whole of your money in betting in order to become wealthy as or wealthier than the other not knowing that by such doing, you will bring yourself more hardship by doing so.

Some might have not taken their food or neither have their children eaten but forgone that and went to useless their money.

Yes I know that your intention was good but it turned the other way round,for how long shall you continue to live a life like that, a life that keeps you restless after which you finished placing a bet your heart will not be at rest until the game is over, you loose focus throughout your life.

In Deuteronomy 8:18; But remember the Lord your God, for it is he who gives you the power to make wealth, that he may establish his covenant which he swear unto thy fathers, as it is this day.

Do not think that you can make yourself rich through betting for the money you need, the owner of the betting company also needs it. Why must someone get poor for you to become rich?

In Hebrews 13:5; Keep your lives free from the love of money and be content with what you have, because God has said, “Never will leave you; never will I forsake you.”

You see or hear someone rejoicing of winning a ticket you then want to win as such person or even win higher. This may also bring envy and cause you to hate the other person.

In Luke 12-15;, Then He said to them, “watch out! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; life does not consist in an abundance of possessions.”

Even as you have the whole of that money you may loose your life and also loose all you have on earth.

In Matthew 6:24; No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other.

As you spend much of your time in gambling per day, you are not serving God because the who of your life lies on the money you want and at that moment, you are not pleasing God because you now believe that money can do everything.

Letting this gamble take over you is then SIN.

We Hope You Learn Somethings From This Post As A Christian.

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT



Share this post with your Friends on