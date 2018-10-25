DO YOU KNOW!!! Adekunle Gold Is The Only Nigerian Artiste That Has Never Lost Any Award Nominated For

Sequence to his super, ever inspiring, wave making, soul uplifting, ever green and ever relevant hit single “Sade” which got him signed to YBNL record label imprint of Olamide.
Adekunle Gold proves to the mass that there is more he can offer us all apart his revealing and realest photo-shopping talent.
In 2014, Adekunle went solo after he disbanded a music group he formed with a friend while in school. On 19 December 2014, he released a cover of One Direction’s “Story of My Life” titled “Sade“, which rose to critical acclaim and went on to be nominated at the 2015 edition of The Headies.
After the release of “Sade“, Adekunle Gold released his first official single titled “Orente” through YBNL Nation after signing a music contract with the record label on March 5, 2015. He was nominated in the Most Promising Act of the Year category at the 2015 City People Entertainment Awards.
On 18 July 2016, Adekunle Gold revealed the cover and track list of his debut studio album titled Gold. The album is a 16-track project, with musical production from Pheelz, Masterkraft, B Banks, Sleekamo, Oscar and Seyikeyz. It was released on 25 July, three days before the original scheduled date of release.
Upon its release, it peaked at #7 on the Billboard World Album Chart for the week of 13 August 2016.
Moreover, it was critically reviewed by contemporary music critics. Following his departure from YBNL Nation due to the expiry of his contract, Adekunle Gold unveiled his band “The 79th Element” in reference to the atomic number of gold.
On the 15th of January, 2018, Unity Bank unveiled Adekunle Gold as her brand ambassador.
So far, he has gotten 9 awards nominations since 2015 till date and has won them all. Isn’t that an impressive record to bank on?
See the list of the Awards he has won below:-
So guys ????????
Can We Call Adekunle Gold A Legend For This?
Let’s hear from you all
Drop your comments
f
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
DO YOU KNOW!!! Adekunle Gold Is The Only Nigerian Artiste That Has Never Lost Any Award Nominated For
Sequence to his super, ever inspiring, wave making, soul uplifting, ever green and ever relevant hit single “Sade” which got him signed to YBNL record
Minimum Wage: We’ll Begin Strike – NLC Speaks Out, React To FG’s ‘No Work, No Pay’
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has served a formal notice to the Federal Government that its members will begin an indefinite national strike from November
Are You A Christian? See What The Bible Says About Gambling ( A Must Read)
Closeup on a man reading a big heavy bookIn Ecclesiastes 5:10; Whoever loves money never has enough; whoever loves wealth is never satisfied with their
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Why we prefer fairly-used underwear – Abia women
The business of fairly-used female underwear now enjoy high patronage among the womenfolk in Umuahia, Abia, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The dealers of the materials
ABU Student completes his final exams, tragically dies in accident hours after
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Manchester City remain top of Premier League with comfortable win over Burnley at Etihad
- Manchester City score five unreplied goals against Burnley at the Etihad- Aguero, Silva, Fernandinho, Mahrez and Sane were among the scorers- The Citizens remain
RMD, Joke Silva, others win AMAA 2018 in Kigali
Veteran actors, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Joke Silva have emerged winners at the 14th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in Kigali, Rwanda. Mofe-DamijoWhile RMD
Monaco new boss Thierry Henry reveals the role Falcao will play for the Ligue 1 club
- Radamel Falcao has been hailed by Monaco's new manager and club legend Thierry Henry- The Frenchman is banking on the Colombian star to return
Ondo North: PDP candidate lauds party leadership
The PDP candidate for Ondo North senatorial district, Olusegun Phillips-Alonge, has expressed appreciation to the leadership of his party at the state and senatorial level
Post Your Comment below: >>