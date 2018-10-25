Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

DO YOU KNOW!!! Adekunle Gold Is The Only Nigerian Artiste That Has Never Lost Any Award Nominated For



Sequence to his super, ever inspiring, wave making, soul uplifting, ever green and ever relevant hit single “Sade” which got him signed to YBNL record label imprint of Olamide.

Adekunle Gold proves to the mass that there is more he can offer us all apart his revealing and realest photo-shopping talent.

In 2014, Adekunle went solo after he disbanded a music group he formed with a friend while in school. On 19 December 2014, he released a cover of One Direction’s “Story of My Life” titled “Sade“, which rose to critical acclaim and went on to be nominated at the 2015 edition of The Headies.

After the release of “Sade“, Adekunle Gold released his first official single titled “Orente” through YBNL Nation after signing a music contract with the record label on March 5, 2015. He was nominated in the Most Promising Act of the Year category at the 2015 City People Entertainment Awards.

On 18 July 2016, Adekunle Gold revealed the cover and track list of his debut studio album titled Gold. The album is a 16-track project, with musical production from Pheelz, Masterkraft, B Banks, Sleekamo, Oscar and Seyikeyz. It was released on 25 July, three days before the original scheduled date of release.

Upon its release, it peaked at #7 on the Billboard World Album Chart for the week of 13 August 2016.

Moreover, it was critically reviewed by contemporary music critics. Following his departure from YBNL Nation due to the expiry of his contract, Adekunle Gold unveiled his band “The 79th Element” in reference to the atomic number of gold.

On the 15th of January, 2018, Unity Bank unveiled Adekunle Gold as her brand ambassador.

So far, he has gotten 9 awards nominations since 2015 till date and has won them allIsn’t that an impressive record to bank on?

See the list of the Awards he has won below:-

So guys ????????

Can We Call Adekunle Gold A Legend For This?

Let’s hear from you all

Drop your comments

f

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT


Share this post with your Friends on

 

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 25/10/2018 12:26:00 DO YOU KNOW!!! Adekunle Gold Is The Only Nigerian Artiste That Has Never Lost Any Award Nominated For

DO YOU KNOW!!! Adekunle Gold Is The Only Nigerian Artiste That Has Never Lost Any Award Nominated For

Sequence to his super, ever inspiring, wave making, soul uplifting, ever green and ever relevant hit single “Sade” which got him signed to YBNL record

0 Top News 25/10/2018 12:36:00 Minimum Wage: We’ll Begin Strike – NLC Speaks Out, React To FG’s ‘No Work, No Pay’

Minimum Wage: We’ll Begin Strike – NLC Speaks Out, React To FG’s ‘No Work, No Pay’

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has served a formal notice to the Federal Government that its members will begin an indefinite national strike from November

0 Top News 25/10/2018 12:36:00 Are You A Christian? See What The Bible Says About Gambling ( A Must Read)

Are You A Christian? See What The Bible Says About Gambling ( A Must Read)

Closeup on a man reading a big heavy bookIn Ecclesiastes 5:10; Whoever loves money never has enough; whoever loves wealth is never satisfied with their

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/10/2018 10:04:00 Why we prefer fairly-used underwear – Abia women

Why we prefer fairly-used underwear – Abia women

The business of fairly-used female underwear now enjoy high patronage among the womenfolk in Umuahia, Abia, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The dealers of the materials

0 News 19/10/2018 06:25:00 ABU Student completes his final exams, tragically dies in accident hours after

ABU Student completes his final exams, tragically dies in accident hours after

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 20/10/2018 12:04:00 Manchester City remain top of Premier League with comfortable win over Burnley at Etihad

Manchester City remain top of Premier League with comfortable win over Burnley at Etihad

- Manchester City score five unreplied goals against Burnley at the Etihad- Aguero, Silva, Fernandinho, Mahrez and Sane were among the scorers- The Citizens remain

0 News 21/10/2018 04:50:00 RMD, Joke Silva, others win AMAA 2018 in Kigali

RMD, Joke Silva, others win AMAA 2018 in Kigali

Veteran actors, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Joke Silva have emerged winners at the 14th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in Kigali, Rwanda. Mofe-DamijoWhile RMD

0 News 19/10/2018 18:58:00 Monaco new boss Thierry Henry reveals the role Falcao will play for the Ligue 1 club

Monaco new boss Thierry Henry reveals the role Falcao will play for the Ligue 1 club

- Radamel Falcao has been hailed by Monaco's new manager and club legend Thierry Henry- The Frenchman is banking on the Colombian star to return

0 News 21/10/2018 01:28:00 Ondo North: PDP candidate lauds party leadership

Ondo North: PDP candidate lauds party leadership

The PDP candidate for Ondo North senatorial district, Olusegun Phillips-Alonge, has expressed  appreciation to the leadership of his party at the state and senatorial level

Most Watched Movies

cron