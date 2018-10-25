Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

What Will Happen If APC Fails In 2019 – Yahaya Bello Warns



Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the 2019 general election.

Bello while speaking during the dinner with President Muhammadu Buhari and youth political appointees at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday warned that the PDP was not a pushover that should be taken for granted by the ruling party in the forthcoming election.

According to him, the APC needed to aggressively publicize President Buhari and the numerous projects of his government in the last three years to Nigeria if he must remain in power after 2019.

He warned that the issue of perception must be taken seriously by the APC to ensure that no chance was given to the opposition to return to power in 2019.

He said “All that the crooked PDP is offering Nigerians is that corruption is better than incompetence in quote. 2015 was about change, 2019 will be about progress.

As members of the APC, we will not deny that our party has a huge task in the 2019 general elections, the election will never be a walk-over, the PDP will not be a pushover.

“And we must take nothing and no one for granted. If we cannot defeat PDP, maybe we should not be influencers or we should not even go to politics.

“President Buhari is a good product we know, but we must go out to sell him to Nigerians. Perception is very critical in times like this. If we fail, God forbid, the ugly narrative of PDP will overtake the land.

“Our scorecard is very rich and very rich enough. We must market the incredible accomplishments of Mr. President and of his administration to every voter and in a language he or she understands.

“If we fail, God forbids, the adverse narrative being put out by the PDP and another propaganda machine will dominate the land and shape perception.

