Buhari To Declare State Of Emergency On Water, Sanitation – Minister Announces

While speaking during the Special Town Hall Meeting of the Federal Government held at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, the Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, on Thursday, said that President Muhammadu Buhari would declare a state of emergency on water and sanitation come Nov. 8.
According to Vanguard, the town hall meeting held at the Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall of the institution, was aimed at briefing the people on the achievements of the Buhari-led administration in infrastructure development.
Alhaji Adamu said; “I wish to inform you that for the first time in Africa, President Buhari is going to declare state of emergency on water and sanitation, precisely on Nov. 8.
“The minister lamented about several abandoned water projects across the federation under the past administrations and said that sum of N3 billion would be provided annually to states with workable water master plans.
“The existing master plan on water resources in the country was abandoned and contracts were awarded without recourse to the needs of the country.
“To realise adequate water supply, we would increase our intervention to support state governments to N3 billion annually. This would be for states that have proper water master plan,” he said.
He said that government would also return the monthly environmental sanitation to address issue of open defecation and other sanitation issues. He said that the Federal Government was working round the clock to provide adequate water supply to communities and cities across Nigeria.
The minister said that the present administration had inaugurated many water projects, among which he said were to cater for power supply, irrigation dams and domestic water supply.
He said that “It is a shame that today, there is no single city in this country that can boast of pipe-borne water supply and 100 per cent coverage to all the citizens.
“This is why the president has decided to take up the responsibility of supporting water infrastructure in Nigeria.’’
The minister also said that the Federal Government was working on Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Bank to assist 6 cities in country on urban water supply. He added that government would also sign a partnership arrangement to improve on the Ikere Gorge Dam in Iseyin to harness its full potential.
f
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
LET’s TALK!! The Igbos Are Their Own Problem, Why Are They Hating On Peter Obi For VP?
Hello Guys, Good day and hope you all are doing great? Propaganda don start again among the Igbo’s oooooo. Do they really need to do this at
[Music] Ras Ablaze – Overload
Posted by Mcadioh on October 25, 2018 under Music 0 Ras Ablaze drops another club banger titled “Overload”, just after his collaboration with Ice Prince, Produced
[Music] Kizz Daniel Ft. Davido – One Ticket (Snippet)
Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, formerly known as Kiss Daniel, now “Kizz Daniel” Flyboy Inc General. Kizz Daniel, at last, divulges his hotly anticipated track “One Ticket” which
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Governor Bindow denies plotting to remove Oshiomhole as APC chairman
- Governor Bindow has denied being a part of an alleged plot to remove APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole- Bindow said he has never met
Marvin Olawale Akinlabi scores for Real Madrid in UEFA Youth League
Player of Nigerian descent Marvin Olawale Akinlabi was on target for Real Madrid’s U-18 team in their UEFA Youth League a 3-2 win over Viktoria
Why Nnamdi Kanu can no longer be our leader - Proscribed secessionist group
- Olisa Mbakwe, one of the leaders of the proscribed secessionist group, IPOB, accuses Nnamdi Kanu of showing insensitivity by paying tributes to his family
Lagos beggar rejects dirty N100, asks for a better one (photo)
Nigeria may have become the world's poverty capital but it sure isn't stopping the many beggars on the street from having standards and sticking to
Politics: Republican Patrick Morrisey is betting that bipartisanship is dead in his Senate race against Democrat Joe Manchin in deep-red West Virginia
State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is the Republican challenging incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin in West Virginia. Morrisey is branding himself as the "polar opposite"
More pictures of Nnamdi Kanu and his supporters on pilgrimage to Jerusalem
. [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
Post Your Comment below: >>